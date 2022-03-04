Sky News Journalists Share Video Of Violent Ambush In Ukraine

A Sky News journalist flees with her colleagues from a barrage of bullets near Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv. Sky News

Harrowing footage shows the moment Sky News journalists came under fire from Russian forces in Ukraine earlier this week.

Veteran Sky News foreign correspondent Stuart Ramsay and his team of four others were attacked on Monday while driving in a vehicle near the capital of Kyiv. Video shows the moment the team’s car was fired upon.

Advertisement

The attackers were Russian saboteurs targeting fleeing civilians, Ramsay reported.

“It’s a professional ambush,” Ramsay says in narration over the video. “The bullets just don’t miss.”

Advertisement

As the car takes fire, the journalists make a run for it down an embankment.

Camera operator Richie Mockler, who continued to film even as bullets pierced the vehicle he was in, took two rounds to his body armour. All five journalists were able to make their escape and are back in the UK.

Advertisement

Russia has failed to capture Kyiv 10 days into its invasion of Ukraine, and unprecedented sanctions against Russia have continued to wreck the nation’s economy. Even so, thousands of Ukrainian civilians have reportedly been killed as Russian forces continue their push forward.