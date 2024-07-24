'Disrespectful!' Sky News Presenter Tears Into Government For Cancelling Media Appearance

Wilfred Frost on Sky News Sky News

Sky News presenter Wilfred Frost was not happy with the government this morning.

In a break with usual routine, no ministers appeared on today’s early broadcast round, hours after seven MPs were suspended from the parliamentary Labour Party over a vote in the Commons.

The rebels backed an SNP amendment to the King’s Speech which called for the two-child benefit cap to scrapped.

Advertisement

Although the cap stayed in place and the government won the vote, Keir Starmer took unexpectedly bold action and withdrew the whip for six months, meaning those rebel MPs now have to sit as independents.

The move has already drawn criticism even from Labour MPs who backed the government.

It suggests splits are already appearing with the party just weeks after it got into government – and it seems home secretary Yvette Cooper’s failure to appear on the morning round has not improved any image of unity.

Fellow presenter Kay Burley – who normally interviews the ministers around 7am on her show – asked Frost: “What do you make of the home secretary running for the hills this morning and not wanting to explain to us why seven MPs have had the whip removed from them for now?”

Frost replied: “Exactly as you guys were discussing earlier, I think it seems – given the news flow and given they’ve given you no explanation – that is exactly what’s happening, ‘running for the hills.’”

Advertisement

Appearing a little frustrated, Frost said: “I think that sends out a particularly strong message and it’s also, as we know better than most in this business on the breakfast show, it leaves you hanging without much to do instead so it’s rather disrespectful on top of that.

“Again, three weeks into the new government, they’re sending a message loud and clear by suspending the whip.