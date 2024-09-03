This Is Why Slow Horses Fans Can Breathe A Big Sigh Of Relief Ahead Of Season 4

Slow Horses is returning for its fourth season on Apple TV+ Apple

If you devoured the last season of Slow Horses and were left pondering how it could ever be topped, we’re got some news we think you’re going to like.

The fourth season of the Apple TV+ spy thriller will begin streaming on Wednesday – and all signs point to it being the strongest yet.

So much so, in fact, that at the time of writing it currently holds an enviable 100% score on the reviews site Rotten Tomatoes (admittedly, we’ll see how long that lasts, there’s always one who likes to spoil the fun, isn’t there?).

Before you dive into the new batch of episodes, check out what some of the early reviews are saying below…

“While The Morning Show may be slightly better-known with a starrier cast, and Ted Lasso may command a more excitable fanbase, Slow Horses really is giving them a run for their money as the jewel in the crown for Apple TV+ [...] There’s a simple reason why – it really is very, consistently good. The stories are stunningly well-adapted, the cast are superb, the action is thrilling and the pacing is impressive and tight.”

“At six lean, filler-free episodes, this magnificent ride is over far, far too soon. But while it lasts, this is likely the most fun you’ll have in front of the box all year.”

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses Apple TV+

“Slow Horses is not just one of the great British spy shows of recent years, it’s one of the great shows to come out of Britain full stop. And series four delivers more of the same: a fully realised world, superb script, a stellar cast all at the top of their game and a lot of great action.”

“For a show predicated on its slowness, it ushers in new characters with such paced skill, it hasn’t lost us as certain favourites head out into the cold.”

“Jackson Lamb, our trenchcoat-wearing son of a bitch, is familiar and original, an antihero who is the only good Joe in all of Blighty. And the character works because a veteran like [Gary] Oldman is throwing his considerable talents into the role. Whatever Apple is paying him – well, it’s probably enough, but he’s cooking with fire and is worth every penny.”

Jack Lowden is also returning for the fourth series of Slow Horses Apple

“It’s clear that Slow Horses is showing no signs of slowing down, delivering yet another charming and compelling season. It remains one of the best shows on TV right now and it’s quite frankly a crime it is still so underseen. But with a fifth season already filming, if you haven’t visited Slough House yourself yet, now is the time to do so.”

“If Slow Horses keeps operating at this level for the rest of its run (it’s been renewed through season five thus far, though there are more novels in the series), it won’t just be a serious awards contender, but potentially one of the best shows of the decade.”

“Quite a few of the slow horses are often unfortunately sidelined here, a feeling that’s inescapably highlighted every time we revisit the team, but it remains a great season overall with some stellar surprises for new and returning viewers alike.”