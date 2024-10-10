Already Missing Slow Horses? Well We've Got Good And Bad News About Season 5

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses Apple

If you, like us, have demolished season four of Slow Horses and are now in a state of despair wondering what happens next, don’t worry, we’ve got you.

For those needing a recap, the Apple TV+ show follows the obnoxious Jackson Lamb (played by an unrecognisable Gary Oldman), who leads a team of underperforming MI5 intelligence service agents that are sent to the Slough House “dumping ground” for being “screw ups” in their jobs.

Fortunately, the Emmy-winning series has already got a very secure future with a fifth season having already been commissioned.

Season five is set to be based on Mick Herron’s fifth Slough House novel (the series on which Slow Horses is based), London Rules.

And with any luck, we’ll get a season for each of Herron’s eight books in the series (please Apple?).

When is season five of Slow Horses coming out?

The show was officially renewed for a fifth season in January this year, and the episodes have already been filmed.

Yup, even though season four has only just finished, filming for season five took place back in March 2024.

Gary Oldman told Deadline earlier this year: “We’ve just finished filming season five and there’s another layer of the onion that is peeled back with Lamb. You find out a little bit more about what went on.”

Apple TV+ is yet to confirm a release date but seasons have come out in quick succession so far. We were blessed with both seasons one and two in 2022, three in late 2023 and four having just finished at the latter end of 2024. Here’s hoping for a 2025 release for season five.

What can we expect from season five of Slow Horses?

Apple TV+ have already released log line for the next season of Slow Horses, which reads: “Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected.

“After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, ‘London Rules’ should always apply.”

