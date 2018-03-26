Game of Phones: Every week I’ll pick a game for iOS or Android that’s perfect for long journeys, the commute or just when you want to switch off from the outside world.
‘Inside’ is one of the best mobile games I’ve ever played.
It is simple to play, takes only three hours to finish and yet in those three hours you’ll experience one of the most beautifully designed, and haunting worlds I’ve ever seen.
The game won four BAFTAs last year and for very good reason.
Within the first few minutes of controlling Inside’s lead character you’ll experience exhilaration, fear and even a moment of quiet reflection.
As a small boy who has escaped the clutches of a dystopian city you’ll find yourself sneaking, swimming and puzzle-solving your way to the heart of this Orwellian landscape, searching for answers.
The controls are effortlessly simple: you can run left, right, jump and then interact with the world through pressing switches and pushing and pulling objects.
Armed with just these simple controls you’ll be challenged to the point where the game almost feels unfair, and yet every death you experience becomes a crucial moment of learning, actively pushing you in the right direction.
And you will die, a lot. ‘Inside’ doesn’t shy away from the world within which it’s set, your deaths will be frequent and at times shocking.
Yet because of the sheer haunting beauty of its world I’ve found myself playing it one, two even three times through to the end. Sure, ‘Inside’ isn’t exactly Candy Crush, but for those brief moments on the train or on the bus ‘Inside’ gives you the rare ability to properly escape to another world.
‘Inside’ is available to download on iOS for free but to unlock the full game it’ll cost £6.99.