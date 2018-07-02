Smoke Dawg has been shot dead in Toronto, aged 21.
The Canadian rapper - real name Jahvante Smart - was killed during a triple shooting outside a club in the city on Saturday night.
Fellow rapper Drake - who Smoke Dawg supported on his 2017 Boy Meets World Tour - has paid tribute on Instagram.
Sharing a picture of himself on stage with the rapper on Instagram, Drake wrote: “All these gifts and blessed souls and inner lights being extinguished lately is devastating.
“I wish peace would wash over our city. So much talent and so many stories we never got to see play out. Rest up Smoke.”
Toronto police confirmed that Smoke Dawg and 28-year-old Koba Prime, real name Ernest Modekwe, were killed on Saturday. A third person was injured in the shooting, with an unnamed woman expected to recover from her injuries.
In a statement, Smoke Dawg’s family said: “Jahvante touched the lives of many fans not only in Toronto but around the world. Music was able to let him travel the world and chase his dream of becoming a super star.”
Artists and other friends from the rap world have also paid tribute:
He is survived by his parents, one-year-old daughter, and 13 siblings.
The death of Smoke Dawg comes less than two weeks after the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion in South Florida at the age 20.