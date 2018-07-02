The Canadian rapper - real name Jahvante Smart - was killed during a triple shooting outside a club in the city on Saturday night.

Fellow rapper Drake - who Smoke Dawg supported on his 2017 Boy Meets World Tour - has paid tribute on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of himself on stage with the rapper on Instagram, Drake wrote: “All these gifts and blessed souls and inner lights being extinguished lately is devastating.

“I wish peace would wash over our city. So much talent and so many stories we never got to see play out. Rest up Smoke.”