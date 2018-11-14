Smokers Who Hang Out With Vapers More Likely To Give Up, Study Suggests

Smokers who regularly spend time with vapers are more likely to attempt to quit, new research suggests.

A study by University College London (UCL) found that smokers who have frequently spent time with vapers, who smoke e-cigarettes, were around 20 per cent more likely to have made a recent attempt to quit, and reported feeling motivated to stop smoking.

Roughly a quarter of smokers (25.8 per cent) who participated in the study said they regularly spent time with vapers and, of these, around a third (32.3 per cent) had made an attempt to quit smoking in the previous year. By comparison, around a quarter (26.8 per cent) of smokers who did not regularly spend time with vapers attempted to quit in the previous year.