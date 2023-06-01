This Is How Much Extra Time Off Work Your Smoking Colleagues Get

lechatnoir via Getty Images Some take as much as 20 minutes out of their days for a cigarette break.

It might kill you, but blasting cigarettes does seem to have one advantage – smokers gain the equivalent of an extra week of holiday each year from stepping outside compared to their abstemious colleagues.

In research likely to fuel workplace tensions, a study by Haypp UK, a company that sells tobacco-free nicotine pouches, found that 52% of smokers and vapers have regular smoke breaks while on the job.

Some take as much as 20 minutes out of their days – but typically it is up to ten. Back-to-back, that equates to roughly 39 hours on smoking breaks in a year.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that more than 13% of people aged 18 and over in the UK smoked cigarettes in 2021 – the equivalent of around 6.6 million people.

Data also shows almost 8% of people in the UK aged over 16 used an e-cigarette daily or occasionally.

Employees are not automatically entitled to take a smoke break during the working day in the UK – unless a worker’s employment contract says so.

Markus Lindblad, from Haypp, said: “Smoking laws in the UK have changed a lot over time and different companies have different rules when it comes to leaving work to smoke, with some being stricter than others.