Snorkeller Attacked By Crocodile Pulls Its Jaws Off Of His Head

A man who was snorkelling in Australia was attacked by a saltwater crocodile, and only narrowly managed to escape by prying its jaws off his head.

Marcus McGowan, 51, was snorkelling with his wife and a group of friends at a resort in Queensland off the Cape York Coast on Saturday when he suddenly felt that something “got its jaws around my head.”

McGowan, who at first “thought it was a shark,” managed to force the reptile’s jaws off his head during the terrifying standoff.

“I was able to lever its jaws open just far enough to get my head out,” McGowan told the Queensland Government’s hospital service.

He said the crocodile tried to return to attack him again, but he was able to ward him off with his right hand, which was subsequently bitten.

“I was able to escape the crocodile’s grip once again and swim to the safety of the boat which was coming after they heard our screams for help,” McGowan said, adding that the hostile croc was likely young and around two or three meters long.

McGowan was rushed to Haggerstone Island approximately 45 minutes away where a friend administered antibiotic shots to prevent any infection from the bite wounds.

He was later taken to a local hospital for further treatment for scalp lacerations and puncture wounds on his head and hands.

McGowan, a surfer and diver, admitted to knowing he could encounter danger in the water.

“When you enter the marine environment, you are entering territory that belongs to potentially dangerous animals, such as sharks and crocodiles,” he added. “I was simply in the wrong place, at the wrong time.”

The Queensland Government did not immediately respond to Huffpost’s request for additional information on the attack.

There have been 46 crocodile attacks on humans in Queensland since 1975, including 16 fatal incidents, according to the Queensland government.