So THAT'S Why Food Tastes Different When You're On A Plane

Alexander Spatari via Getty Images Researchers have examined how the air cabin environment affects our perceptions of flavors.

Airplane food doesn’t have the best reputation. If you’ve ever sampled the in-flight meal options airlines offer, you wouldn’t be alone in finding the dishes rather bland or otherwise unappealing.

Even the meals and snacks that passengers take on board have a way of tasting less appetising at 30,000 feet. So does this mean food tastes different in the sky?

Advertisement

HuffPost asked travel experts to break down what happens to flavours on airplanes, how airlines respond and what passengers can do about it.

The cabin air impacts taste.

“It is scientifically proven that food does indeed taste different when you fly,” Nicky Kelvin, editor at large at The Points Guy, told HuffPost.

This phenomenon is not due to a change in the food itself, but rather the way the human body reacts to the airplane environment.

Advertisement

“There are various aspects to this ― first of all, low humidity,” Kelvin explained. “The air on an aircraft can be drier than the air found in a desert, and this has an effect on the sense of smell, which goes hand in hand with taste.”

He pointed to studies from the Fraunhofer Institute, which examined people’s perceptions of the way certain foods and drinks tasted while in a flight simulator that replicated the air cabin environment. (The research was conducted with funding from Lufthansa after the German airline discovered that passengers were consuming as much tomato juice as beer on board ― a surprising statistic in such a beer-loving culture.)

“Being dehydrated can impact how we taste food,” said Maggie Michalczyk, a registered dietitian and founder of Once Upon a Pumpkin. “Also factors like very dry air and lower air pressure can all impact our sense of smell and taste buds. Foods can taste blander, and the taste of sugar and salt can be muted.”

Advertisement

According to the Fraunhofer Institute’s data, the airplane environment decreases the sensitivity of our taste buds by about 30%, which helps explain why tomato juice might seem nicer and more refreshing at 30,000 feet.

The higher altitude and lower air pressure can decrease your blood oxygen levels and dry out your nasal passages, hindering your olfactory receptors. Some compare the experience to eating when you have a cold.

Noise and other factors play a role as well.

It’s not just the cabin air that affects your perception of how things taste. You can’t overlook the loud engines or turbulence either.

Advertisement

“Noise and vibrations also have an effect,” Kelvin said. “This is partially because these other senses are heightened, the intensity of taste and smell is dampened.”

Experimental psychologist Charles Spence has studied the various factors that affect air travellers’ dining experience.

“Of course there may be circadian factors for passengers eating at odd times, and passenger stress may also negatively impact taste of food,” he told HuffPost. “However, it is engine noise, surprisingly, that seems to have a really deleterious effect on taste of food and drink in air.”

Advertisement

Spence believes that wearing noise-canceling headphones can help neutralise the issue. He also noted that this phenomenon may explain why many people who never order tomato juice-based drinks on the ground are drawn to these beverages in the air.

“Surprisingly, airplane noise enhances taste of umami, hence why people seem to medicate on flights by choosing tomato juice or a Bloody Mary,” he said.

Issues like air travel anxiety and the lack of social interaction while eating during a flight can create a poor impression of the experience. The same goes for the low-quality dishes and cutlery airlines use.

Advertisement

“You don’t need to be a gastrophysicist to know that champagne served in a cheap, light plastic cup simply isn’t the same as when served in some proper stemware,” Spence noted.

Another factor to consider is the role of marketing. Research has suggested that more descriptive labels of dishes can improve passenger’s perception of the food as well. “Gnocchi in basil cream sauce with cherry tomatoes and toasted pine nuts” certainly sounds better than “pasta.”

“In economy, if the stewardess can say nothing more than ‘chicken or pasta,’ then right there, things will not taste as good,” Spence said.

Advertisement

FG Trade via Getty Images Beyond the low cabin pressure and dry air, factors like engine noise, travel stress and lack of social interaction can impact passengers' taste experience.

Airlines work to combat this.

Airlines are aware of the ways the flight environment can cause passengers’ taste buds to perceive flavours differently and therefore make certain foods and drinks seem more bland.

“This has historically led to more salt being added to airline meals to compensate,” Kelvin said. “In recent years, airlines have put more and more work into creating the perfect in-flight meals to complement the change in environment that passengers will find themselves eating in.”

Advertisement

He pointed to Delta Air Lines’ dedicated research and development kitchen, where culinary experts create dishes with air cabin conditions in mind.

“We work with our partners to include different spices, sauces, relishes and garnishes that work well at altitude to bring out the natural flavours of the food we’re serving,” Stephanie Laster, managing director of onboard service at Delta, told HuffPost.

In addition to developing recipes that don’t rely on copious amounts of salt, the team also tests how the meals stack in an airplane galley cart and taste when served in Delta dishware and cutlery. Alaska Airlines similarly employs extensive meal testing, including in-flight evaluations.

Advertisement

“We focus on bold flavours and spices to ensure meals remain vibrant and satisfying in the unique cabin environment,” said Mita Padhi, the airline’s director of guest products. “Rather than increasing salt or sugar, our chefs enhance flavours through techniques like layering spices and selecting ingredients that maintain their integrity in-flight.”

Because research has suggested that umami flavours are actually enhanced in the flight environment, some airplane meal developers have focused on adding umami notes to their food as well.

“Airlines will also look at historical data on meal preferences collected from hundreds of thousands of flights, listen to post-flight feedback on onboard culinary experiences, and collect opinions from flight crews, who often have the opportunity to try the food during breaks on long-haul flights,” Kelvin noted.

Advertisement

This approach applies to beverages too. Cathay Pacific even created its own craft beer, specifically formulated to taste great at flying altitudes. Named “Betsy Beer” after the company’s first aircraft, the brew features sweet and aromatic flavours with citrus notes and increased carbonation to stimulate taste receptors and counteract the dulling effect of a flight.

Beyond flavour enhancements, Spence shared his recommendations for other ways airlines can counteract the negative effects of the cabin environment on passengers’ taste perceptions.

“Providing noise-canceling headphones is a great start, as that will immediately make the food taste better,” he said. “Then once you have the headphones on, why not add some ‘sonic seasoning’ ― specific music tracks designed to add sweetness, or saltiness, or even bitterness to the food and drink.”

Advertisement

In 2014, British Airways put together a “Sound Bite” playlist of songs curated to complement the foods served on board.

Spence also suggested airlines give their dishes “sensory descriptive labels” and serve them in higher quality plates with better cutlery. Of course, there is a balance to strike with dish heaviness and fuel efficiency.

Passengers can take steps to improve their in-flight food experience as well.

Although the average passenger does not design an airline’s in-flight menu, you can still offer your feedback and suggestions. And there are ways to enhance your gastronomic experience.

Advertisement

“It is worth noting that on some aircraft, like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787, improved cabin pressure, humidity and noise levels all contribution to a better sense of smell and taste and will generally leave you feeling less dry and less tired after a long flight,” Kelvin said. “It is worth seeking out these aircrafts if you have a choice.”

He also recommended being mindful of the food and drinks you decide to consume on board.

“The stronger the flavour, the better,” Kelvin said. “This is why people love tomato juice ― or Bloody Marys! ― on a plane. Spicier and crunchier foods, like pickles, will still give plenty of sensory joy.”

Michalczyk recommended packing your own snacks when you travel as well.

“Bringing your own food would be one way to ensure that you’re eating something you like the taste of,” she said. “While it may taste a little different up in the air, it shouldn’t be impacted to the point where you wouldn’t want to eat it. As many packaged and pre-made items can already be high in salt, I do not recommend adding more salt to airplane food.”

Advertisement

She also emphasised the importance of staying hydrated while traveling to feel better and make plane food taste better.

“Staying hydrated via water and or water with electrolytes and choosing healthier snacks while traveling is so important to make sure we feel good while flying and when we get to our final destination,” Michalczyk said.

Some options she recommends include almonds, nutrient-dense protein bars, apple slices with almond butter, Chomps meat sticks, oatmeal cups and Greek yogurt (to purchase after passing through the TSA checkpoint).

Advertisement