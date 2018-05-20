Social Media Companies Snub Talks With Culture Secretary

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock has admitted 10 social media firms snubbed his invitation for talks and the Government lacks the power to tackle them.

The 14 largest companies were invited to a meeting with the Cabinet minister but just four turned up.

Hancock also used appearances on the Sunday politics shows to announce new laws will be introduced to take on the internet’s “wild west” - but he was then forced to concede that no legislation would be in place for two years amid a consultation.

He told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show: “One of the problems we have got is that we engage with Facebook, Google and Twitter and they get all of the press, they get all of the complaints in the public debate but there’s now actually a far greater number of social media platforms like musical.ly.

“They didn’t show up and the companies have now got over a million on their site.”

Told the failure of the companies to show up to the meeting, along with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s refusal to appear before MPs showed Britain did not have the power it needed, he replied: “I very much agree with you and that’s one of the reasons we are legislating.

“The fact that only four companies turned up when I invited the 14 biggest in gave me a big impetus to drive this proposal to legislate through.”

Hancock said he “hopes we get to a position” where all users of social media users has to have their age verified.

It comes as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to appear before the European Parliament to discuss privacy.

Damian Collins, the chair of the Commons’ culture, media and sport select committee, called on MEPs to challenge Zuckerberg to appear before MPs.