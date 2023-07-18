Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Make 'Difficult Decision' To Divorce

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara at an Oscars after-party in March Cindy Ord/VF23 via Getty Images

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years together.

News of the couple’s split was confirmed by People on Monday. In a statement, they said: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

HuffPost has reached out to both stars’ representatives for further comment.

The Modern Family actor first raised suspicions about a split after posting from her 51st birthday vacation to Italy without her husband over the weekend. Keen observers also pointed out that she was without her wedding ring.

Joe and Sofia at the premiere of Mythic Quest season three Robin L Marshall via Getty Images

Back in May, the couple put the $18 million (around £13,750,000) Beverly Hills home they shared together on the market for the second time, according to real estate site The Dirt.

Sources who are apparently close to Sofia who spoke to Entertainment Tonight said the former couple have “been living separate lives” for some time.

“They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones,” the insider said. “Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it.”

Sofia and Joe were last seen together in Hoboken, New Jersey, in June, when she visited him on the set of his movie Nonnas, according to Page Six.

The pair’s romance began in summer 2014 and they were engaged six months later. The duo married in a lavish Palm Beach, Florida ceremony in 2015.

True Blood star Joe explained his deep connection with Sofia in a 2018 interview with Cigar Aficionado, in which he said, :Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me.”

“People say things like, ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not,” the actor added. “Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.”