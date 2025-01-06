LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sofia Vergara just called out Jodie Foster for beating her out for an award (again) at this year’s Golden Globes, and social media users ate up the cheeky moment.

During Sunday’s ceremony at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, Foster hit the stage to accept the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role as police chief Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country — but it was Vergara’s playful heckling that stole the show.

As Foster approached the mic while taking hold of her gold-plated trophy, the Griselda star who lost the award for Best Actress to Foster, could be heard jokingly protesting the actor’s acceptance of the award from the audience.

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans) and Kate Winslet (The Regime) were also nominated in the category.

“No, no! Not again!” Vergara yelled out while standing up from her seat, prompting Foster to reply from the stage: “I know, I know.”

Last year, the Colombian American actor lost to Foster at the 76th Annual Emmy Awards as well.

As Foster began giving her speech, Vergara quickly interjected, “Give me one!” as the crowd roared over the unexpected exchange.

“The great thing about being this age and being in this time, is having a community of all these people especially you, Sophia,” Foster said during her speech while pointing at Vergara in the crowd.

“Our True Detective team, we love you so much. We’re really here for only one reason, and that is the wonderful, beautiful Issa Lopez, our showrunner, writer, director. I’m so grateful to you and your talents and your friendship,” she continued.

Elsewhere in her speech, she also gave thanks to “all the Icelanders, and especially the indigenous people that shared their stories with us.”

“I mean, they changed my life, and hopefully they’ll change yours,” Foster added.

Social media users on X, formerly Twitter, stanned over Vergara’s hilarious reaction to Foster’s fifth Golden Globe win.

Sofia Vergara yelling “give me one!” to Jodie Foster after Foster beat her for both the Emmy and the Golden Globe is too funny 🤣 #GoldenGlobes — Max Gao (@MaxJGao) January 6, 2025

Did Sofía Vergara shout at Jodie Foster, “Give me your award”?? Honestly could use more examples of that throughout awards season lol #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/MSwzPRxmmU — Brian Rowe (@mrbrianrowe) January 6, 2025

Sofia Vergara telling 3 time #GoldenGlobes winner Jodie Foster to “give her one” is sooo funny & camp. — Justin Timberjail (@justintmbrpussy) January 6, 2025