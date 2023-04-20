The total solar eclipse seen in Exmouth, Western Australia, April 20, 2023. STRINGER via Reuters

Thousands in Western Australia got to see an amazing spectacle on Thursday – a total solar eclipse.

Those in the small tourist town of Exmouth, in Western Australia, experienced their entire sky turning dark for around 60 seconds, as the moon casting a huge 40km shadow over them.

If you wanted to see the total solar eclipse, this was the only place to go. As one Exmouth viewer, Henry, told ABC News the event was “mind-blowing”.

Normally Exmouth’s population comes in at under 3,000 – but this celestial event drew in an extra 18,000 people this week.

The remarkable event was the first solar eclipse of this year. That’s when the moon casts a shadow on the Earth during its inclined orbit in between the world and the sun.

This can be defined as a total eclipse, when the moon obscures the sun altogether, or an annular one, where the moon is conceals almost all of the sun apart from an outer ring. The latter only happens where the moon is further away from the Earth in its orbit.

This occasion was particularly special because it was a combination of a total and annular solar eclipse, depending on where people were based in the world.

Throughout the 21st Century, this “hybrid eclipse” has only happened seven times – the last time was in November 2013. The next one isn’t due to occur until November 2031.

Away from Exmouth, people apparently had the best views in Timor-Leste and West Papua. But, as it began at sunrise in the Indian Ocean and ended at sunset in the Pacific, millions in Singapore, Jakarta and Manila got to see it too – although they may have only been treated to a “partial” eclipse.

Still – it’s hard to deny the beauty of this natural phenomenon.

Just witnessed a total solar eclipse over Western Australia! pic.twitter.com/UBfCFQeiEO — mdowd (@mdowd) April 20, 2023

We had a partial solar eclipse in the South West of Western Australia today. Here are my not great photos of it... wrong place, wrong gear, did what I could with what I have.#SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/FUplGxKlHn — Paul Pichugin (@paulmp) April 20, 2023

JUST IN: Exmouth in WA has just witnessed a rare total solar eclipse, with the town plunged into darkness as the sun, moon and earth perfectly aligned.🌘#9News



MORE: https://t.co/6eQDZWyGI7 pic.twitter.com/Tqkj6N4t4Y — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) April 20, 2023

Partial solar eclipse visible (max 38%) through the clouds in Jakarta, Indonesia🇮🇩 few minutes ago at 10:59 local time. pic.twitter.com/raKbZVML69 — Øystein L.A. (@oysteinvolcano) April 20, 2023

Total solar eclipse in Exmouth, Australia today #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/MOddkdE4j3 — Jonah Berger (@AstroJonah) April 20, 2023