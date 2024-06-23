Some People Have Extra Body Parts Without Even Knowing — Here Are 3 You May Have

veselinaalexandrova via Getty Images

While we know it’s definitely possible to be born without a body part or even lose one during your life, did you know it was possible to actually grow extra parts and not just that, you might actually have extras without even knowing?

While this is almost always harmless, during the developmental process, some people gain extra teeth, toes, and even limbs.

For example, around 1% of the population are born with extra fingers or toes and around 6% of people have an extra nipple, which can grow anywhere along the line from the armpit to the groin.

While these are surprising, they’re all visible. However, some of us actually have extra body parts that we may not even know about.

The extra body parts you may not know about

Spleen

NHS Inform states: “The spleen is a fist-sized organ found in the upper left side of your abdomen, next to your stomach and behind your left ribs. It’s an important part of your immune system but you can survive without it. This is because the liver can take over many of the spleen’s functions.”

It is very interesting that we can live without a spleen because around 19-30% of people have an accessory (extra) spleen.

According to The Conversation: “They’re typically found near the main spleen – but in some circumstances can be dragged down into the pelvis.

“Accessory spleens can present clinical challenges if they need to be surgically removed in the treatment of haemolytic anaemia, where red blood cells are destroyed faster than they can be made”

Testicles

Around 200 people have reported that they have 3 or more testes with the vast majority of cases having 3, in a condition named ‘polyorchidism’.

According to Healthline: “The additional testicle is usually located within the scrotum. In some cases, though, it may be higher in the inguinal (groin) area, closer to the lower abdominal wall or within the abdomen entirely.

“The condition doesn’t necessarily present any health problems, though polyorchidism does slightly increase the risk of testicular cancer.”

Ribs

While an estimated 1% of the population has an extra rib, the stat could look more like 4.5% for people that have grown an extra rib in their neck.

Another less popular place that extra ribs grow is the lower back.

These often don’t cause health problems and are often discovered incidentally during an x-ray.