Fans Are Paying Tribute To LGBTQ+ Icon And Adult Film Star Sophie Anderson Who Has Died

Adult film star and LGBTQ+ icon Sophie Anderson has passed away, according to reports. She was 36 years old.

The mother-of-four’s death was first announced on Monday night by her friend and collaborator, Rebecca More, who shared a tribute on Instagram.

“I’m devastated hearing the awful news of Sophie’s passing,” she wrote. “We shared some amazing times together and that’s how I’m going to remember her. The bubbly, funny, kind hearted soul who was outrageous on the outside but also so gentle behind closed doors.”

More and Anderson were collectively known to their fans as The C**k Destroyers, after going viral in 2018 for a video in which they referred to themselves as such. This clip and a number of follow-up videos helped their online fanbase grow, particularly within the queer community.

Anderson’s death comes just two weeks after that of her husband, fellow porn performer and former Crystal Palace player Oliver Spedding, known within the industry as Damian Oliver.

Sophie had been working in the adult industry since 2017, but gained widespread popularity after teaming up with More. The pair even launched an online reality competition together – dubbed Slag Wars: The Next Destroyer – which was produced by gay porn site, Men.com. The two also collaborated on a video for Netflix, inspired by the TV series Sex Education.

Anderson was particularly well-known for her 32JJ silicone breast implants, one of which became infected and later exploded last year, which left her fighting for life with sepsis.

Even though she made a full recovery, Anderson was left unhappy with the results of the corrective procedure she received in Belgium.

Today, Anderson is being remembered by fans for her kindness, her sex-positive attitude, her LGBTQ+ advocacy and her hilarious antics.

Sophie Anderson, social media superstar and 1/2 of the C*ck Destroyers, has passed away. She was a champion of sex positivity, an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and a truly joyous member of the community.



Rest in peace, Sophie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uyXiFHJ2kV — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) December 5, 2023

We’re so sad to hear about the death of Sophie Anderson.



Sophie and Rebecca have done so much to support our work — taking on challenges to raise money and tackle HIV stigma.



This is how we will remember Sophie 👇 pic.twitter.com/kLif04Dk93 — Terrence Higgins Trust (@THTorguk) December 5, 2023

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of darling Sophie Anderson. She was outrageous but she was also incredibly sweet and a continuous advocate for those in the LGBTQ+ community and her industry. A genuinely sweet soul. Rest in peace darling ❤️🖤🤎🤍💜💙💚💛🧡 pic.twitter.com/iVRKUrmGRf — Divina De Campo stream DECODED (@Divinadecampo) December 5, 2023

The Cock Destroyers were a cultural reset for the the guys, girlies and non binary friends.

Sex positive with oodles of camp.



Beyond the memes, she was clearly a sweet soul who needed and deserved love.



RIP Sophie Anderson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dzdW2D2cFr — 𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 (@Holestar) December 5, 2023

Sophie Anderson was a ray of light in this dark world.



Her joy and positivity will never be forgotten. She was so open about her mental health and her videos were genuinely helpful to a lot of people. Her impact on queer culture was immeasurable.



Thoughts are with her family. pic.twitter.com/0o0jzkzLur — i hate m☆tthew (@matthewilson96) December 5, 2023

It’s so sad to hear about Sophie’s passing. She was always so sweet online and a champion of sex-positive sexual health 🙏🏼 https://t.co/SH6RdzYgri pic.twitter.com/0sSBRezxmJ — grant👨🏻🦱 (@urdadssidepiece) December 5, 2023