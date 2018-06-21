‘Love Island’ star Sophie Gradon has died at the age of 32, it has been confirmed. News of Sophie’s death broke on Thursday morning, when a Facebook page appearing to belong to her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong posted a message that read: “I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always.”

Graham Stone/REX/Shutterstock Sophie Gradon in December 2016

Sophie’s cause of death remains currently unconfirmed. In a statement issued to the Mirror, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased. “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.” HuffPost UK has contacted Sophie’s manager and ITV for comment.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Sophie appeared on the second series of 'Love Island'

Sophie appeared on series two of ‘Love Island’ and made history by becoming one half of the first and only same-sex couple to ever appear on the show. However, she chose to leave the series after 39 days - just two days after coupling up with co-star Katie Salmon, who eventually ended the show in fourth place, alongside partner Adam Maxted. During her time on the show, Sophie also dated Tom Powell, and the couple went on to have a short-lived relationship after leaving the villa.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Sophie dated Tom Powell and Katie Salmon while in the villa

Katie was among the first to pay tribute to Sophie on Twitter: “Your smile will be remembered forever. My thoughts are with your family, friends and loved ones at this horrendous time. Too young, too sweet. Too kind. Am sending all my love, I truly am, to everyone who had the pleasure of being in her company.”

Fly high beautiful so high! 💎❤️ pic.twitter.com/JPrqQgkPqC — Katie Salmon (@katiesalmon24) June 21, 2018