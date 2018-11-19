Commuters into London are facing a less-than-pleasant start to the week as overrunning engineering works have completely halted South Western Railway trains into the capital’s busiest station.
Nearly 200 services into and from London Waterloo have been cancelled or delayed with passengers advised to use other services “at no extra cost”.
Disgruntled passengers took to Twitter to complain about the service.
“Absolutely incredible disruption from south western railway this morning. Do no travel, brilliant advice,” wrote one user.
Meanwhile, one customer complained that the refund website was crashing.
“Wouldn’t expect anything less from a company that can’t run a consistent and timely rail service for more than a few consecutive days at a time. Trains are an absolute shambles this morning.
Overrun by complaints, the train operator said in a statement: “Due to overrunning Network Rail engineering works between London Waterloo and Surbiton all lines are blocked.
“Passengers are advised to delay the start of their journeys this morning. We are sorry if your tweet was not responded to.”
A spokesman added: “We are sorry for the disruption and will update our website as soon as we have a clearer picture of when lines may reopen.”
Network Rail apologised for the disruption and said in a statement: “Currently, all four lines are bloked and no trains are able to run between Surbiton and Waterloo. Network Rail workers are on site and hope to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
“Passengers are urged to check before they travel vis National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.”
Meanwhile, a petition is underway demanding a public inquiry into the company’s managing director, Andy Mellors.
“As a commuter and regular user of South Western Railway I need answers from Westminster as to why privatised companies such as this can get away with such an increasingly appalling service!”, read the description by creator Joseph Noble.