Commuters into London are facing a less-than-pleasant start to the week as overrunning engineering works have completely halted South Western Railway trains into the capital’s busiest station.

Nearly 200 services into and from London Waterloo have been cancelled or delayed with passengers advised to use other services “at no extra cost”.

Disgruntled passengers took to Twitter to complain about the service.

“Absolutely incredible disruption from south western railway this morning. Do no travel, brilliant advice,” wrote one user.

Meanwhile, one customer complained that the refund website was crashing.