Police are investigating a reports of a minor explosion shortly at Southgate Tube station in north London.
The Met said officers had been called to reports people running at around 7pm
The force added: “Enquires are ongoing to establish the cause of the reported explosion, which appears to have been minor.
“We are not aware of any serious injury.”
British Transport Police said a “small number” of people had been treated at the scene.
Specialist police and paramedics rushed to Southgate station and commuters were warned to stay away from the area.
London mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that he as in touch with Scotland Yard and urged people to stay away from the area.
