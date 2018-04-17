Officials say one person is dead after a plane with engine failure made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.
Reports suggest the exploded engine sent a piece of shrapnel flying back into a window - which caused the woman sitting next to it to be nearly sucked out of the jet.
The Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight, which had taken off from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport.
Todd Baur, who identified himself as the father of a passenger from the plane, told Philadelphia’s NBC-10 television that a woman was pulled back into the aircraft by other passengers.
The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board later said one death had been reported. It was not immediately clear if the passenger nearly sucked out of the window was the person who died. Seven other people were treated for minor injuries.
Passenger Marty Martinez told CBS Philadelphia that the sequence of events after the engine exploded was “terrifying”.
“The engine exploded and it broke a window,” Martinez said.
“First there was an explosion and almost immediately, the oxygen masks came down and, probably in a matter of 10 seconds, the engine then hit a window and busted it wide open.”
Passengers posted photos of the damaged plane.
A passenger on the flight, Kristopher Johnson, described feeling the aircraft drop to CNN.
“All of a sudden, we heard this loud bang, rattling, it felt like one of the engines went out. The oxygen masks dropped,” he said. “It just shredded the left-side engine completely. It was scary.”
In a statement, Southwest Airlines said: “We are aware that Southwest flight #1380 from New York La Guardia (LGA) to Dallas Love Field (DAL) has diverted to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). We are in the process of transporting Customers and Crew into the terminal.
“The aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, has 143 Customers and five Crewmembers onboard. We are in the process of gathering more information. Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our Customers and Crews at this time.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version.