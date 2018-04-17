Officials say one person is dead after a plane with engine failure made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

Reports suggest the exploded engine sent a piece of shrapnel flying back into a window - which caused the woman sitting next to it to be nearly sucked out of the jet.

The Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight, which had taken off from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport.

Todd Baur, who identified himself as the father of a passenger from the plane, told Philadelphia’s NBC-10 television that a woman was pulled back into the aircraft by other passengers.

The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board later said one death had been reported. It was not immediately clear if the passenger nearly sucked out of the window was the person who died. Seven other people were treated for minor injuries.

Passenger Marty Martinez told CBS Philadelphia that the sequence of events after the engine exploded was “terrifying”.