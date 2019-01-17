NEWS

Spanish Boy Trapped Down Deep Well

Rescuers are working to reach two-year-old Julen who fell down a deep waterhole on 13 January near the town of Totalan. A strand of hair found in the well was confirmed to be his, but no signs of life have been detected so far.

