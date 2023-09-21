Speaking To Your Vagina Can Help It Thrive, Says Gynaecologist

Adene Sanchez via Getty Images

In today’s edition of ‘things I didn’t expect to read today’, a leading gynaecologist says we should all be having regular conversations with our vaginas.

Just like a succulent or foliage requiring plenty of light, water, and conversation, consultant gynaecologist Sachin Maiti from Pall Mall Medical, says that vaginas need the same degree of attentiveness.

The logic? “If you talk to your vagina, and tell it what you want out of it, then it goes into your subconscious mind to what is known as reticular activating system (RAS), which in essence tells your brain what you want,” explains Maiti.

According to the expert, the RAS is a complex network of neurons located in the brainstem and it plays a crucial role in regulating wakefulness, arousal, and attention in the brain.

“It acts as a gatekeeper for sensory information, filtering, and prioritising stimuli to help the brain focus on what is most important at any given time,” he adds.

“So, if the head is in a good place, to a certain extent we can manifest a healthier physical outlook. Words of positivity and encouragement can put everything into a better place.

“As humans, we need to have positive things in our mind. If your mind can’t see it, it can’t have it, and it’s the same with the vagina.

“If you can manifest positive declarations to yourself, you can do the same thing with the vagina.”

So, alongside having a chat with your vagina, what else does the gynaecologist advise?

“Drinking plenty of water helps keep vaginal tissues well-hydrated, reducing the risk of dryness and irritation,” Maiti adds.

“A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can support overall health, including vaginal health.”

And of course, safe sex practises will also ensure that no infections are picked up.

“Use barrier methods, such as condoms, to protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). As untreated STIs can lead to vaginal infections and discomfort,” he says.

“It’s important to schedule regular check-ups with a healthcare provider for smears, screenings, and to address any concerns or questions about your vaginal health.”

And for those of you who work at a desk, heed this warning – extended periods of sitting down can also be bad for your vagina.

“Prolonged sitting can lead to increased heat and moisture in the genital area, creating an environment that’s conducive to yeast and bacterial overgrowth, Maiti adds.