We’ll be honest - after initially being very excited about the prospect of a full-blown Spice Girls reunion earlier this year, our interest has waned in recent months, due to conflicting reports about what exactly the girls have been planning. However, Mel B has given us renewed hope about the whole affair by revealing that much-discussed tour could be happening after all. Scary Spice has said the girls are working on “a bit of everything” in their reunion plans - which includes new music.

When pressed about their comeback during an appearance on Tuesday’s (8 May) edition of ‘Loose Women’, Mel said: “We are in the works of figuring the stuff out… I don’t want to say too much. All five of us have signed with Simon Fuller. I can’t say exactly what and when but it’s all very exciting.” Asked if it would be new music, Mel continued: “It’s going to be a bit of everything. If it was up to me we’d go on tour immediately. “Maybe we will soon… hopefully,” she cryptically added with a glint in her eye. “I’ve always said we’re definitely touring. I think I’ve just been nagging them all a bit too much. I stopped nagging and then they all said yes. I shut my mouth.”

It seems Mel’s approach has had the biggest effect on Victoria Beckham, as back in February, she shot down claims of a tour, while Geri Horner also admitted “different priorities” and “different directions” were stopping plans from getting off the ground. US website TMZ had previously claimed the girls would perform the in the UK and the States, with the action kicking off in the late summer.

The band confirmed reunion talks back in February after Mel and Victoria came together with Geri, Emma Bunton and Mel C at Geri’s house together with their former manager Simon Fuller. In a statement, they said: “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. “We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. “We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.” While there has been nothing in the way of official announcement about any of the girls’ plans, it had also been reported they are tipped to star in an action-hero animation film, which would centre round the band’s “girl power” message. ‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.