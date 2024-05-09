Spirited Away Is Finally Coming To London's West End, But How Does It Compare To The Classic Film?

The company of Spirited Away during the stink spirit scene Johan Persson

Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away has pretty much been universally acclaimed and adored since it was first released back in 2001.

The animated film – which follows a young girl called Chihiro who accidentally gets lost in a fantastical world full of spirits – is beloved for its stunning animation, didactic storytelling, gorgeous soundtrack and unforgettable characters.

It seems like a no-brainer to adapt such a fantastic piece of cinema for other media, but it wasn’t until 2022 that the stage adaptation first opened in Japan. Now, in its first ever overseas production, Spirited Away comes to the London Coliseum for a limited run between 8 May and 24 August 2024.

As an avowed Studio Ghibli fanatic, you can imagine how ecstatic I was to be able to preview the show, which is a co-production between the West End’s PW Productions and Japanese entertainment giant, Toho.

Chihiro and Haku in the original 2001 animated film Toho

Entering the theatre, which is known as the home of the English National Opera and the largest theatre in London’s West End, I was immediately struck by the stage design.

Huge masses of bright green foliage encroach on the Coliseum’s grandiose interior, meanwhile a large digital screen depicts a cloudy blue sky – imagery reminiscent of many a Studio Ghibli feature film. Needless to say, I was already pretty excited.

To get a feel for how this actually looks, check out video review on TikTok and Instagram.

The show begins with Chihiro and her parents driving to their new home through rural Japan. As soon as they pulled up to the tunnel that takes them through to the magical world the story is set in, I was filled to the brim with anticipation, but nothing could’ve prepared me for the spectacle that awaited beyond that digital screen.

Theatremakers John Caird and Maoko Imai have devised such a wondrous production, it was all I could do to not watch it with a massive smile on my face the whole time.

Many ensemble performers are involved in high action scenes involving complex puppets, costumes and props Johan Persson

The show features the most incredible costumes, sets and props, and makes use of so many different types of performance – from puppetry to acrobatics to fundoshi (loincloth) dancing!

Knowing the film as well as I do, I was always wondering how certain moments would be adapted, and each time I was taken aback at the level of creativity and attention to detail that has gone into this production.

There were things I’ve never even seen before – like the use of smaller and larger puppets and props to give a sense of perspective, and to indicate things flying or falling, which happens a lot in the film.

Moments like when Yubaba flares up in anger, Haku turns into his dragon form or No-Face terrorises the bathhouse all incorporate carefully choreographed dance and puppetry, which has to be seen to be believed.

Mari Natsuki stars as antagonist Yubaba in this almost identical recreation of the film Johan Persson

The fact that Spirited Away is being staged at the largest theatre in London’s West End is no coincidence, since the sheer scale and range of performance requires the space in order to truly pop.

Of course, in any sort of adaptation, you might expect there to be changes from the source material, which can sometimes be disappointing if you’re a fan. However, this show follows the movie almost to the letter.

Every beat of the film is there on stage, from the smallest of details (Kamaji giving Lin a chargrilled newt for looking after Chihiro) to the largest of plot points.

Some scenes, like when Chihiro catches a train out of town, are so beautifully staged that it feels almost as if you’re somehow in the movie. Combined with the set design creeping out into the auditorium, it’s like you’re being wrapped up in the story.

Some scenes appear almost painterly – this is definitely the film brought to life! Johan Persson

The iconic Joe Hisaishi soundtrack from the film also appears, which made the whole thing that much more nostalgic and magical.

Every performance was masterful, and every member of the cast does an amazing job, especially those animating the little creatures like the frogs and soot sprites – or later in the story – the mouse and the bird that follow Chihiro around. And yes, they are as cute on stage as they are in the movie!

Mone Kamishiraishi carried the production seamlessly as Chihiro, and Kotaro Daigo was a perfect Haku. Mari Natsuki’s take on the villainous, larger-than-life Yubaba was sublime, and makes sense considering that Natsuki is not only a veteran stage performer, but also provided the voice of Yubaba in the 2001 film.

Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro and Kotaro Daigo as Haku Johan Persson

Audiences can also expect tons of familiar kami (spirits) in wonderful, eye-grabbing costumes, and some amazing movement work from the likes of Hikaru Yamano as No-Face and Akino Konno as the Lantern, who were both particularly enrapturing.

One thing to note is that the show is entirely in Japanese, and subtitles appear on thin, horizontal screens on either side of the stage – check out our video review to see how this looks.

From the stalls at least, this proved somewhat tricky, as I didn’t want to miss the action on stage, but had to keep checking in on what was being said.

It’s something I got used to, and knowing the story helped, but even if you don’t know it it’s still easy enough to keep up, apparently (according to a friend I brought along).

The play features complex puppetry like this moment with Haku in his dragon form Johan Persson

There’s definitely something for everyone in Spirited Away, whether you’re a Ghibli purist, a casual fan or if you’ve never even heard of the movie before.

So expect a magical experience that is totally unique, faithful to the film, and unbelievably creative and beautiful.

