Stacey Solomon 'Worries So Much' About Sharing Family Holiday Photos With Social Media Followers

Stacey Solomon has admitted she “worries so much” about sharing photos from her family holidays amid the cost of living crisis.

The Loose Women panellist recently visited Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates with her husband Joe Swash, their three children, her two boys from previous relationships and her father.

Stacey, who has also carved a career as a social media influencer thanks to her cleaning, organisation and home craft tips, documented the getaway on her Instagram.

She later launched a Q&A session with her 5.6 million followers where she answered questions about her holiday, with one fan writing: “Not a question but love seeing all your content.”

Stacey admitted that she actually gets nervous sharing so much as she “never wants to make anyone feel rubbish”.

She replied: “So many of these messages and they really mean a lot.

“I worry so much sharing sometimes because I know it’s really [rubbish] out there for lots of people and holidays are super expensive & lots of people are unable to go.

“So I’d never want to make anyone feel rubbish. But all of your lovely messages have just made me so happy and so glad I shared it all with you guys.”

The getaway was the family’s first holiday together since Stacey and Joe welcomed daughter Belle in February.

They are also parents to Rose, one, and three-year-old Rex, while Stacey is mum to Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 10, while Joe also has a son Harry from a previous relationship.