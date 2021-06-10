Stacey Solomon And Joe Swash Announce Baby News In Sweetest Way

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have announced they are expecting their second child together with a sweet family photo. The Loose Women star revealed she was pregnant on Instagram saying she has “never been so grateful”. She posted a photo with her and Joe’s two-year old son, Rex, and her sons, Leighton and Zachary, from her previous relationships to announce they were expanding their family.

“We are growing another pickle,” the 31-year-old wrote. “We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words. We didn’t think we would get the chance. “We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.” Stacey added in a series of videos posted on her Stories that she and Joe had been trying for another baby “for a really long time”. “We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys,” she said.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon