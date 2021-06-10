Stacey Solomon And Joe Swash Announce Baby News In Sweetest Way

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have announced they are expecting their second child together with a sweet family photo.
The Loose Women star revealed she was pregnant on Instagram saying she has “never been so grateful”.
She posted a photo with her and Joe’s two-year old son, Rex, and her sons, Leighton and Zachary, from her previous relationships to announce they were expanding their family.
“We are growing another pickle,” the 31-year-old wrote. “We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words. We didn’t think we would get the chance.
“We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.”
Stacey added in a series of videos posted on her Stories that she and Joe had been trying for another baby “for a really long time”.
“We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys,” she said.
“It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so, so, so blessed already.”
She added that after going for a check-up they were “so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat”.
As well as being father to Rex and step-dad to Stacey’s two sons, Joe has a son, Harry, from a previous relationship.
Joe, 39, proposed to Stacey on Christmas Eve and the couple are planning to get married in the grounds of their new cottage, which they moved into earlier this year.