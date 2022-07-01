22 Relatable Pride Moments We'll All Experience As Events Return This Summer

While the official Pride Month is now over for another year, it is just the start of Pride season here in the UK, with many LGBTQ+ celebrations taking place in towns and cities across the country this summer.

For many attending – including at three of the biggest Pride events in London, Brighton and Manchester – it will be the first time in three years that there has been the chance to come together to march and party thanks to the pandemic.

As we look forward to finally celebrating the queer community in person, here’s 22 relatable moments we’ll all undoubtedly experience...

Advertisement

First, there’s the small matter about what to wear...

Which immediately calls for a scroll through many an online retailer’s festival collection...

Outfit chosen, you are totally feeling yourself...

When you head out on the booze run ready for Pride pre-drinks...

Advertisement

When your friends arrive at your place bearing gifts...

When it comes to applying the glitter and make-up, there is no such thing as subtle...

And it’s time to leave the house...

When you turn the public transport en route into an impromptu party...

When you are ready to make your grand Pride entrance...

Advertisement

When you join the Pride march...

When you take a moment to think about queer history and what Pride means...

And you stand with the whole community....

And it is beautiful to see everyone being their most authentic selves

You literally cannot stop wishing anyone and everyone a Happy Pride...

Advertisement

And you will literally strike up a lovely convo with any old random...

There are also so many people you fancy you just don’t know where to look...

When you open a location-based dating app and it is popping off....

When you’re leading the dancing in the street...

When you experience a second wind after an early evening slump...

Advertisement

And you realise the night is still young...

What happens later in the evening...

But there may or may not be a cheeky kiss involved...