Starmer Pays Tribute To His 'Wonderful' 60-Year-Old Brother Who Died On Boxing Day via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has paid tribute to his “wonderful” late brother, Nick Starmer, who died on Boxing Day.

In a statement, the prime minister said: “My brother Nick was a wonderful man.

“He met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humour. We will miss him very much.

“I would like to thank all those who treated and took care of Nick. Their skill and compassion is very much appreciated.”

A spokesperson for the prime minister said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nick Starmer. Nick, 60, died peacefully on the afternoon of December 26 after battling cancer. We ask for privacy for Nick’s wider family at this time.”