Stella McCartney Calls For UK-Wide Ban On Fur Imports

Stella McCartney is backing a campaign calling for the import of fur into the UK to be banned.
McCartney, the designer responsible for Meghan Markle’s evening wedding dress, has written to MPs in support of the Humane Society International’s #FurFreeBritain campaign.
“I am writing to you to voice my resolute support in banning the sale of fur in the United Kingdom,” she wrote. “At Stella McCartney, we have never used fur or leather in our collections. We do not believe that animals should die for the sake of fashion.
“The UK banned fur farming and trapping almost twenty years ago: an important first step in standing up against animal cruelty. However, while fur farming may not occur on our shores, the UK is currently complicit with animal cruelty by allowing fur imports and supporting the industry. This is hypocritical and unacceptable.”
McCartney is known for her vegetarian designs - she has vowed never to use fur, leather, skin or feathers in her fashion collections - and she has added her support to the HSI campaign, along with Paloma Faith and Andy Murray.
On Monday the UK government will host a debate in parliament about banning the sale of fur in the UK, in response to the submission of a petition delivered to No.10 Downing Street by Brian May.
Fur farming has been illegal in the UK since 2000 and EU regulations ban fur imports from domestic cats, dogs or commercially seal hunts, but the UK does import fur from a range of other species.