Stella McCartney Calls For UK-Wide Ban On Fur Imports

Stella McCartney is backing a campaign calling for the import of fur into the UK to be banned.

McCartney, the designer responsible for Meghan Markle’s evening wedding dress, has written to MPs in support of the Humane Society International’s #FurFreeBritain campaign.

“I am writing to you to voice my resolute support in banning the sale of fur in the United Kingdom,” she wrote. “At Stella McCartney, we have never used fur or leather in our collections. We do not believe that animals should die for the sake of fashion.

“The UK banned fur farming and trapping almost twenty years ago: an important first step in standing up against animal cruelty. However, while fur farming may not occur on our shores, the UK is currently complicit with animal cruelty by allowing fur imports and supporting the industry. This is hypocritical and unacceptable.”