Stephanie Davis Vows To Prove Her Doubters Wrong With 'Hollyoaks' Return

Stephanie Davis has pledged to prove her detractors wrong, ahead of her impending return to ‘Hollyoaks’.

Three years after her ‘Hollyoaks’ contract was famously terminated, it was announced earlier this week that Stephanie would be returning to the Channel 4 soap, to reprise her role as Sinead O’Connor.

It’s been an eventful three years for Stephanie, filled with an ill-fated appearance on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, high-profile disputes with her ex-boyfriend and father of her son, Jeremy McConnell Cooke and a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction, so many were surprised to learn that the actress was returning to the soap on which she made her name.