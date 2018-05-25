Stephanie Davis Vows To Prove Her Doubters Wrong With 'Hollyoaks' Return

Stephanie Davis has pledged to prove her detractors wrong, ahead of her impending return to ‘Hollyoaks’.
Three years after her ‘Hollyoaks’ contract was famously terminated, it was announced earlier this week that Stephanie would be returning to the Channel 4 soap, to reprise her role as Sinead O’Connor.
It’s been an eventful three years for Stephanie, filled with an ill-fated appearance on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, high-profile disputes with her ex-boyfriend and father of her son, Jeremy McConnell Cooke and a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction, so many were surprised to learn that the actress was returning to the soap on which she made her name.
However, in a statement released by her spokesperson in response to claims some of her co-stars are feeling uneasy about her return, Stephanie vowed to prove any naysayers wrong,
Her representative told The Sun: “Stephanie has worked hard to get back to a good place and she doesn’t know anything about any of the cast members having these feelings but she will prove them all wrong.”
She previously said of her soap comeback: “I’m so so excited to be going back and overwhelmed with all your support. Thank you everyone for sticking with me – it never goes unnoticed.”
Since leaving ‘Hollyoaks’, Stephanie has become best known for her personal life than her work as an actress, having not landed a role since leaving the ‘CBB’ house in 2015.
A year after leaving the Channel 5 reality show, she welcomed a son, Caben-Albie.