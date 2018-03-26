Stephen Fry has admitted he lives in fear that he will have another relapse with his bipolar disorder. The comedian has struggled with his mental health for most of his life, but it wasn’t until he was 37 that he was properly diagnosed, and he opened up about its effect on his life on Fearne Cotton’s ‘Happy Place’ podcast.

He said: “There was and still is, and I still feel it occasionally, a danger of becoming sort of professionally mentally unstable, that’s what I am, that’s who I am. “It’s a condition I live with. I’m always prepared to talk about it, but there’s also a danger, because I do live with this condition.” He continued: “I’m not going to kid myself that it’s cured, because it isn’t, that if I keep picking at the scab, it’s not going to be good for me. “It’s going to be good for my mental health.” Stephen is currently recovering from treatment for prostate cancer.

The star revealed he had privately battled the disease after being diagnosed in Decemeber 2017. Opening up in a YouTube video after having his prostate removed, he said: “You think you’re going to recover really well but it takes longer than it might and it’s all pretty undignified and unfortunate. My family and my divine and darling husband were just marvelous and those few friends who have known have been very kind and discreet about it. “Cancer is a word that just rings on your head. you don’t think it’s going to happen to you, cancer is something that happens to other people. What a horrible word it is.” He added: “So far as we know it’s all been got. Are there greater chances of me getting other cancers now? Apparently not. But I won’t know for sure until my PSA levels are checked. “But for the moment, I’m fit and well and happy and I just wanted you to know, because rumors had started to swell.”

