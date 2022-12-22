Allison Holker Boss has shared a touching statement on Instagram about her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, following his death last week.

The choreographer, dancer and TV host shared a picture herself and her husband embracing alongside the caption: “My ONE and ONLY. Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

tWitch was a dancer, TV personality and longtime DJ on Ellen DeGeneres’ US talk show.

The Los Angeles coroner said the cause of death was suicide, the Associated Press reported. He was 40.

Allison announced her husband’s death in a statement to People last week, writing: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.”

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” she continued. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

tWitch shared three children with his wife: Zaia, Maddox and Weslie.

Allison Holker Boss and Stephen "tWitch" Boss in 2019 Presley Ann via Getty Images

Celebrities shared an outpouring of tributes to tWitch following his death.

“Remembering a life well lived,” actor Billy Porter wrote on Instagram last week.

“Please keep the family of Stephen “tWitch” Boss in your prayers. And please check on your friends. Even the ‘strong’ ones, the ‘happy’ ones. We never know what folks are going through.”

The star’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander, shared her appreciation for the love and support her family has received in an Instagram Story published last week, according to People.

“Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls,” she wrote. “I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”

Help and support:

Mind , open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 .

, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on . Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).

offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill). CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58 , and a webchat service.

(the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on , and a webchat service. The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk

is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.