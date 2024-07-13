'I Won't': Steve Carell Reveals The 1 Thing Fans Ask That He Just Won't Do

via Associated Press Steve Carell

Actor Steve Carell said there’s one line associated with one of his most popular characters that he’s not crazy about.

During a recent interview, a fan called into BBC Radio 1 to express the “unpopular opinion” that she doesn’t love the oft-quoted line.

Steve agreed, saying: “It was fun in the moment, and certainly that character thought it was funny, which was the joke, because it was even a bad joke back then. And the character did not have a good sense of humour.

“I think people forget that, that it was coming from a place of mockery.”

Steve said the line was a nuisance when he was out walking around with his kids.

He explained: “Someone would roll down the window of their car and scream, ‘That’s what she said!’ with no context.”

Steve went on to admit that he also doesn’t like when autograph seekers want the line.

“Whenever I’m asked to sign that, I won’t,” he said. “I just can’t abide by that sort of thing.”