Steve Martin Seemingly Confirms Martin Short, Meryl Streep Romance With Suggestive Photo

Fans think Steve Martin just confirmed Martin Short and Meryl Streep’s relationship on social media amid the pair’s dating rumours.

Over the weekend, Martin posted a screenshot of a photo of himself alongside his Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Short and Streep, from a Glamour Magazine article on Instagram.

But Martin altered the original photo of the trio by adding a giant red X over his own face. The hilarious move caused a stir among his followers, prompting many to speculate the actor’s post as a nod to a possible romance between Short and Streep.

Martin swiftly turned the comment section off underneath the edited photo, but social media users carried the chatter over to X (formerly Twitter).

I didn't expect Steve Martin to add fuel into the Martin Short and Meryl Streep rumors but I'll take that as a hard launch of their relationship. 😂😂

Or is he toying with us? 🤔😂 https://t.co/uLqKwcFt8Z — Mione (@Carells_Downeyy) October 19, 2024

i fucking KNEW that steve martin would be the one to confirm meryl streep and martin short — lisa ann walter’s girlfriend (@melschemmxnti) October 20, 2024

Steve Martin basically confirming the rumors about Martin Short and Meryl Streep wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card pic.twitter.com/sOouhQOIgQ — Kennedy Ryan Reynolds fan❤️ (@ilyryanreynolds) October 19, 2024

HuffPost has reached out to reps for Martin, Short and Streep for comment.

Dating rumours between Short and Streep ― who play love interests on Only Murders in the Building ― kicked off earlier this year after fans noticed the two appeared extra close at the 2024 Golden Globes in January.

The duo fuelled the romance buzz even further in August when they were seen holding hands at an afterparty for the Season 4 premiere of the Hulu series in Los Angeles.