Steve Martin Seemingly Confirms Martin Short, Meryl Streep Romance With Suggestive Photo

Fans think Steve Martin just confirmed Martin Short and Meryl Streep’s relationship on social media amid the pair’s dating rumours.
Over the weekend, Martin posted a screenshot of a photo of himself alongside his Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Short and Streep, from a Glamour Magazine article on Instagram.
But Martin altered the original photo of the trio by adding a giant red X over his own face. The hilarious move caused a stir among his followers, prompting many to speculate the actor’s post as a nod to a possible romance between Short and Streep.
Martin swiftly turned the comment section off underneath the edited photo, but social media users carried the chatter over to X (formerly Twitter).
HuffPost has reached out to reps for Martin, Short and Streep for comment.
Dating rumours between Short and Streep ― who play love interests on Only Murders in the Building ― kicked off earlier this year after fans noticed the two appeared extra close at the 2024 Golden Globes in January.
The duo fuelled the romance buzz even further in August when they were seen holding hands at an afterparty for the Season 4 premiere of the Hulu series in Los Angeles.
Streep ― who quietly separated from her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, more than seven years ago ― and Short, who was married to actress Nancy Dolman from 1980 until her death from ovarian cancer in 2010, have both denied they are in a romantic relationship.