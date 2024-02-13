BBC Radio DJ Steve Wright Dies Aged 69

Steve Wright BBC

Radio DJ Steve Wright, a staple on the BBC for more than four decades, has died aged 69, his family announced on Tuesday.

The broadcasting legend joined the BBC in the 1970s and hosted Steve Wright In The Afternoon on Radio 2 from 1999 to 2022.

According to the BBC, Wright’s family said: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.

“As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

Director-General Tim Davie pays tribute to "truly wonderful broadcaster" Steve Wright MBEhttps://t.co/vkxaIwhBRz pic.twitter.com/yMFnkKO9nw — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 13, 2024

BBC director general Tim Davie said: “All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news. Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

“He was the ultimate professional – passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.

“No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly.”

He last on air on Sunday, hosting a pre-recorded special Valentine’s Day edition of his Love Songs programme.

At the time Steve issued a statement insisting that he was not retiring from broadcasting or leaving Radio 2.