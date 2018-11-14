If you’ve spent what seems like forever single or you can’t seem to stay in a relationship for long, you might want to thank your mum.

A new national study suggests that people whose mums had more partners – whether married or cohabiting – often followed the same path.

It suggests mothers may pass on personality traits and relationship habits that make their children more or less likely to form stable relationships.

Claire Kamp Dush, lead author of the study from Ohio State University, said: “Our results suggest that mothers may have certain characteristics that make them more or less desirable on the marriage market and better or worse at relationships. Children inherit and learn those skills and behaviours and may take them into their own relationships.”