Storm Ciarán: These Places Have Been Hit With 'Danger To Life' Warnings

Storm Ciarán is creeping towards the UK; bringing rain, wind and Met Office warnings with it.

“Wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Ciarán are in force from Wednesday night onwards into Friday, with further updates possible on Wednesday,” Met Office chief meteorologist Dan Suri shared on October 31.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued to parts of south-west England and Wales every day this week due to the amount of wind and rain expected in those areas.

Parts of Northern Ireland have already experienced flooding. And for other parts of the UK, an amber warning has been set for Thursday (November 2).

Where are the amber warnings?

Today (November 1), “a squally cold front will move eastwards across southern and southeast England bringing bursts of heavy rain and coastal gusts of 60-70mph, mainly from Dorset eastwards,” Suri shared.

The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said winds associated with Storm Ciarán are “likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph”.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so,” he added.

This has led to an amber warning being issued for:

Cornwall

Devon

Isles of Scilly

Plymouth

Torbay

Other parts of the UK’s south-westerly coastline (lasting from 3am to 11am on Thursday).

Another amber warning will run from 6am to 5pm on Thursday, covering areas such as:

Essex

Southend-on-Sea

Brighton and Hove

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Kent

Medway

Portsmouth

Southampton

West Sussex

In these areas, “very strong northwesterly winds associated with Storm Ciarán could disrupt travel, utilities and may cause some structural damage,” the Met Office said.

In particular, flying debris “could result in a danger to life”, while power cuts, large waves and damage to homes is also possible.

The Met Office has warned people in amber warning areas to change plans that could be impacted by the weather and “take action to protect yourself and your property”.