Stormzy Vehemently Denies Presence Of Class A Drugs In Instagram Video

Stormzy has fiercely denied accusations class A drugs were present in a video he posted on Instagram. Some fans believed they saw packets of suspicious white powder on his Instagram Story on Friday (23 March), which showed him and his friends at a party playing poker. After speculation began swirling online, Stormzy’s rep has now issued a statement insisting this was not the case.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Stormzy

“There was 100% no coke or class A drugs present at the house,” they said. “Stormzy does not take, has never taken, and does not associate himself with or in any way promote or condone, class A drugs.” The rapper is also currently as the centre of rumours he has split from girlfriend Maya Jama. A report claimed the pair had called it quits after fans spotted she had deleted her Brit Awards tribute to him from her Instagram account.