Stormzy Vehemently Denies Presence Of Class A Drugs In Instagram Video

Stormzy has fiercely denied accusations class A drugs were present in a video he posted on Instagram.
Some fans believed they saw packets of suspicious white powder on his Instagram Story on Friday (23 March), which showed him and his friends at a party playing poker.
After speculation began swirling online, Stormzy’s rep has now issued a statement insisting this was not the case.
“There was 100% no coke or class A drugs present at the house,” they said.
“Stormzy does not take, has never taken, and does not associate himself with or in any way promote or condone, class A drugs.”
The rapper is also currently as the centre of rumours he has split from girlfriend Maya Jama.
A report claimed the pair had called it quits after fans spotted she had deleted her Brit Awards tribute to him from her Instagram account.
Following his success at the ceremony last month, where he also slammed Theresa May, she wrote: “Proud is an understatement! You put everything into the album and work harder and are more passionate about what you do then anyone I know.
“You are inspiring on so many levels and everyone around you is blessed to have you, you deserve everything that comes your way.
“You are changing history and it is such a pleasure to witness you grow into the most incredible human.”