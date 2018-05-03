Stormzy has broken his silence on his girlfriend Maya Jama’s recent race controversy, revealing he considered it to be “an insult”. The Radio 1 presenter was forced to apologise last month when it was uncovered she had made comments about “dark skinned girls” on her Twitter page six years earlier.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Maya Jama and Stormzy

A post on her account read: “Dark skin bitches shaving their head expecting to look like Amber Rose, when really they end up looking like Micheal Jordan.” Looooooooool.” Up until now, Stormzy had not spoken out on the matter, and one fan on Instagram accused him of “deflecting” from the issue with his most recent post on Instagram. User kfcismyhomie, wrote: “Stop deflecting. It someone that’s supposedly any bullying and all about mental health awareness I’d expect better. You should consider Maya’s comments an insult to yourself AND to women who resemble you such as your own family. Disappointing [sic].” Stormzy then replied to the comment, writing: “They were an insult, and she’s apologised.”

Simon James via Getty Images Maya previously apologised for her unearthed tweets