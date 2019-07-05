Stranger Things Kids Answer The Web's Questions Like The Almost-Adults They Are

Time flies. Actors Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp of Stranger Things joined Wired to answer the most searched questions about themselves. But one thing was clear off the bat ― they really do grow up so fast. The style! The sarcasm! The quips! These are not the same kids we saw when the hit Netflix show debuted in 2016.

In the video posted Tuesday, ahead of the release of Stranger Things 3 two days later, the trio of teens cover quite a bit of ground, from Millie’s support of Liverpool F.C. to Finn’s mastery of several instruments, including piano, drums, bass and guitar. Noah – who plays Will Byers in the hit sci-fi show – was also asked whether he’s “perfect,” to which he wisely replied, “Nobody’s perfect.” Of course there was still quite a bit of ’tude peppered into their answers, and at one point Finn asked if he was “having a head injury because I don’t know if this is English or not.”

Wired The Stranger Things trio