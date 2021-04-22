-
Frank Bienewald via Getty Images
Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle was reportedly inspired by this 19th-century German castle in Bavaria.
-
John W Banagan via Getty Images
Himeji Castle in Japan's Hyōgo prefecture dates back to the 14th century.
-
ClarkandCompany via Getty Images
Frederiksborg Castle in Hillerød, Denmark, was constructed in the early 17th century as a residence for King Christian IV of Denmark-Norway.
-
DEA / L. ROMANO via Getty Images
De Haar Castle is located in Utrecht and is the largest castle in the Netherlands.
-
DEA / M. BORCHI via Getty Images
Glamis Castle in Angus, Scotland, was the childhood home of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.
-
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Also known as Hunyadi Castle or Hunedoara Castle, the Gothic-Renaissance Corvin Castle in Hunedoara, Romania, is linked to several dark legends.
-
Westend61 via Getty Images
Chapultepec Castle in Mexico City boasts incredible views of the city and was the model for other buildings like the 13th Regiment Armory in Brooklyn.
-
DEA / G. DAGLI ORTI via Getty Images
-
Mis fotos de viajes via Getty Images
This crusader castle in Syria was built in the 12th century.
-
AGF via Getty Images
This fortress in Sirmione is one of the best-preserved castles in Italy.
-
Francesco Pascale via Getty Images
Pena Palace is a castle in Sintra on the Portuguese Riviera known for its mix of architectural styles.
-
LordRunar via Getty Images
Kalmar Castle in the Swedish province of Småland dates back to the 12th century.
-
Frans Sellies via Getty Images
Vianden Castle in the north of Luxembourg was built in the Romanesque style from the 11th to 14th centuries and fell into ruin in the 19th century before undergoing a full restoration.
-
KenWiedemann via Getty Images
This 16th-century citadel was built in a strategic location on the water in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
-
NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images
Highclere Castle in Hampshire, England, is famously the filming location for the "Downton Abbey" TV show and film.
-
lupengyu via Getty Images
Built in the 9th century, Prague Castle is one of the most iconic sites in the Czech Republic.
-
Walter Bibikow via Getty Images
The medieval Castello Aragonese sits on an islet that connects to the island of Ischia off the coast of Naples, Italy.
-
Andia via Getty Images
Matsumoto Castle in Japan's Nagano Prefecture still has its original wooden interiors and is also known as the "Crow Castle" because of its black exterior.
-
picture alliance via Getty Images
Schwerin Castle is located on an island in the capital of Germany's Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state. The earliest record of a castle on this site is from the year 973.
-
Ventura Carmona via Getty Images
Depending on whom you ask, the medieval abbey at the top of Mont-Saint-Michel may not technically be a castle. But it has inspired fictional castles, like the setting of Disney's "Tangled."
-
John Walton - PA Images via Getty Images
Leeds Castle in Kent, England, celebrated its 900th anniversary in 2019.
-
Harri Jarvelainen via Getty Images
Built in the 16th century and owned by the Radziwill family until 1939, Nesvizh Castle or Niasviž Castle is located in Belarus.
-
Peter Zelei Images via Getty Images
Built around 1459, Mehrangarh in the "Blue City" of Jodhpur in Rajasthan is one of the largest forts in India.
-
REDA&CO via Getty Images
This 14th-century castle is located on an island in Lake Galvė in Lithuania.
-
ullstein bild via Getty Images
The noble Eltz family still owns this medieval castle between Koblenz and Trier in Germany, where their ancestors lived 33 generations ago in the 12th century. Parts of it are open to the public.
-
Alexander Spatari via Getty Images
Edward I build Conwy Castle during his conquest of Wales in the late 13th century.
-
DEA / W. BUSS via Getty Images
The Swallow's Nest is an early 20th-century castle in Gaspra in the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula.
-
John W Banagan via Getty Images
The medieval castle, Alcázar of Segovia, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Castile and León, Spain.
-
Krzysztof Matusiak / 500px via Getty Images
Dating back to the 13th century, Mamure Castle is a medieval castle in Turkey's Mersin province.
-
Walter Bibikow via Getty Images
Bran Castle in Romania is commonly known as "Dracula's Castle" due to a tourism-driven connection to Bram Stoker's fictional character, who was based on Vlad the Impaler (who likely never set foot in this castle).
-
DEA / D. STAQUET via Getty Images
Olavinlinna Castle in Finland is also known as St. Olaf's Castle and serves as the site of the Savonlinna Opera Festival.
-
UniversalImagesGroup via Getty Images
Now owned by the National Trust for Scotland, Culzean Castle on the Ayrshire coast was built in the late 18th century.
-
- Fotosearch via Getty Images
In 2019, a fire destroyed much of 14th-century Shuri Castle in Okinawa, Japan, but rebuilding efforts are underway.
-
Andres Sanchez via Getty Images
Located south of Salzburg in Austria, Hohenwerfen Castle overlooks stunning valley landscapes and appears in the movie "The Sound of Music."
-
Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images
The 14th-century Bodiam Castle in East Sussex, England, boasts an impressive moat.
-
Davide Seddio via Getty Images
Austrian Archduke Ferdinand Maximilian gave the order to build Miramare Castle on the Gulf of Trieste in Italy in the mid-19th century.
-
Wolfgang Kaehler via Getty Images
This Romanesque castle in Bojnice, Slovakia, is one of the country's most popular tourist destinations.
-
JayKay57 via Getty Images
Built in the mouth of a cave, this Renaissance castle in Slovenia is linked to historic robberies.
-
AGF via Getty Images
Chillon Castle is an island castle on Lake Geneva in Veytaux, Switzerland. Historians are not in full agreement, but many believe the first written record of the castle is from the 11th century.
-
David Soanes Photography via Getty Images
Kylemore Abbey (formerly Kylemore Castle) is in County Galway in Ireland and was originally a private home for wealthy Brits until it was sold to Benedictine nuns.
-
Rolphus via Getty Images
South of Stuttgart, Germany, Hohenzollern Castle is the most recent of several castles on this hill, which housed members of the German royal dynasty of the House of Hohenzollern.
-
tytyeu via Getty Images
Though technically a palace, Peleș Castle in the Carpathian Mountains in Romania is considered a Neo-Renaissance castle.
-
REDA&CO via Getty Images
The Swedish royal family used Gripsholm Castle in Mariefred, Södermanland, as a residence until the 18th century, around which time it was also used as a prison.
-
DEA / A. DE GREGORIO via Getty Images
Castel del Monte was built in the 1240s on a hill in Andria in Italy's Puglia region.
-
Domingo Leiva Nicolas via Getty Images
The medieval Örebro Castle is located in a Swedish county by the same name and dates back to the 13th century.
-
DEA / W. BUSS via Getty Images
The Castle of the Teutonic Order in Malbork, Poland, aka Malbork Castle, has the distinction of being the biggest castle in the world by land area.
-
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
British Royal Family fans will know Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth's preferred weekend residence in the county of Berkshire.
-
View Photos/a.collectionRF via Getty Images
This castle in Osaka is famous for its stunning architecture and role in the unification of Japan in the 16th century.
-
Francine Orr via Getty Images
Publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst is responsible for this National Historic Landmark in California famous for its lively parties and opulence.
-
DEA / W.BUSS via Getty Images
Built in the 12th century, Spiš Castle in Slovakia is a popular tourist attraction and filming location.
-
David Williams via Getty Images
Scotland's most-visited tourist attraction, Edinburgh Castle overlooks the city and was the site of many significant events in the country's history.
-
Ho Ngoc Binh via Getty Images
Much of the Hue Citadel was destroyed during the Vietnam War, but what remains of the compound is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
-
DEA / ALBERT CEOLAN via Getty Images
Hochosterwitz Castle in Austria is considered to be one of the country's most impressive castles.
-
Julian Elliott Photography via Getty Images
Buda Castle is the historic seat of the Hungarian kings in Budapest. Most of the site still present today was built in the 18th century, though the first residence was completed in 1265.
-
PayPal via Getty Images
King Edward I of England replaced an 11th century castle with the current Caernarfon Castle in the late 13th century.
-
serts via Getty Images
Although the original castle was destroyed in 1689, a wealthy German businessman had it rebuilt almost two centuries later. The project was completed in 1890, 11 years after his death.
-
DEA / W. BUSS via Getty Images
Château de Chenonceau in France's Loire Valley was a favorite residence of Catherine de' Medici in the 16th century.
-
John Wang via Getty Images
Kilkenny Castle in Ireland was built in 1195 but has been well-restored to the benefit of tourists.
-
DE AGOSTINI via Getty Images
Orava Castle in Oravský Podzámok, Slovakia, was the filming location for many scenes in the 1922 film "Nosferatu."
-
DEA / W. BUSS via Getty Images
Constructed in the 15th century, Castillo de Coca in central Spain is an example of Spanish Mudejar brickwork.