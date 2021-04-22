Neuschwanstein Castle Frank Bienewald via Getty Images Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle was reportedly inspired by this 19th-century German castle in Bavaria.

Himeji Castle John W Banagan via Getty Images Himeji Castle in Japan's Hyōgo prefecture dates back to the 14th century.

Frederiksborg Castle ClarkandCompany via Getty Images Frederiksborg Castle in Hillerød, Denmark, was constructed in the early 17th century as a residence for King Christian IV of Denmark-Norway.

De Haar Castle DEA / L. ROMANO via Getty Images De Haar Castle is located in Utrecht and is the largest castle in the Netherlands.

Glamis Castle DEA / M. BORCHI via Getty Images Glamis Castle in Angus, Scotland, was the childhood home of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

Corvin Castle Barcroft Media via Getty Images Also known as Hunyadi Castle or Hunedoara Castle, the Gothic-Renaissance Corvin Castle in Hunedoara, Romania, is linked to several dark legends.

Chapultepec Castle Westend61 via Getty Images Chapultepec Castle in Mexico City boasts incredible views of the city and was the model for other buildings like the 13th Regiment Armory in Brooklyn.

Château de Chambord DEA / G. DAGLI ORTI via Getty Images Château de Chambord in the Loire Valley of France was reportedly the inspiration for the Beast's enchanted castle in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."

Krak des Chevaliers Mis fotos de viajes via Getty Images This crusader castle in Syria was built in the 12th century.

Castello Scaligero AGF via Getty Images This fortress in Sirmione is one of the best-preserved castles in Italy.

Pena Palace Francesco Pascale via Getty Images Pena Palace is a castle in Sintra on the Portuguese Riviera known for its mix of architectural styles.

Kalmar Castle LordRunar via Getty Images Kalmar Castle in the Swedish province of Småland dates back to the 12th century.

Vianden Castle Frans Sellies via Getty Images Vianden Castle in the north of Luxembourg was built in the Romanesque style from the 11th to 14th centuries and fell into ruin in the 19th century before undergoing a full restoration.

Castillo San Felipe del Morro KenWiedemann via Getty Images This 16th-century citadel was built in a strategic location on the water in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Highclere Castle NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images Highclere Castle in Hampshire, England, is famously the filming location for the "Downton Abbey" TV show and film.

Prague Castle lupengyu via Getty Images Built in the 9th century, Prague Castle is one of the most iconic sites in the Czech Republic.

Castello Aragonese Walter Bibikow via Getty Images The medieval Castello Aragonese sits on an islet that connects to the island of Ischia off the coast of Naples, Italy.

Matsumoto Castle Andia via Getty Images Matsumoto Castle in Japan's Nagano Prefecture still has its original wooden interiors and is also known as the "Crow Castle" because of its black exterior.

Schwerin Castle picture alliance via Getty Images Schwerin Castle is located on an island in the capital of Germany's Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state. The earliest record of a castle on this site is from the year 973.

Mont-Saint-Michel Abbey Ventura Carmona via Getty Images Depending on whom you ask, the medieval abbey at the top of Mont-Saint-Michel may not technically be a castle. But it has inspired fictional castles, like the setting of Disney's "Tangled."

Leeds Castle John Walton - PA Images via Getty Images Leeds Castle in Kent, England, celebrated its 900th anniversary in 2019.

Nesvizh Castle Harri Jarvelainen via Getty Images Built in the 16th century and owned by the Radziwill family until 1939, Nesvizh Castle or Niasviž Castle is located in Belarus.

Mehrangarh Peter Zelei Images via Getty Images Built around 1459, Mehrangarh in the "Blue City" of Jodhpur in Rajasthan is one of the largest forts in India.

Trakai Island Castle REDA&CO via Getty Images This 14th-century castle is located on an island in Lake Galvė in Lithuania.

Eltz Castle ullstein bild via Getty Images The noble Eltz family still owns this medieval castle between Koblenz and Trier in Germany, where their ancestors lived 33 generations ago in the 12th century. Parts of it are open to the public.

Conwy Castle Alexander Spatari via Getty Images Edward I build Conwy Castle during his conquest of Wales in the late 13th century.

The Swallow's Nest DEA / W. BUSS via Getty Images The Swallow's Nest is an early 20th-century castle in Gaspra in the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula.

Alcázar of Segovia John W Banagan via Getty Images The medieval castle, Alcázar of Segovia, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Castile and León, Spain.

Mamure Castle Krzysztof Matusiak / 500px via Getty Images Dating back to the 13th century, Mamure Castle is a medieval castle in Turkey's Mersin province.

Bran Castle Walter Bibikow via Getty Images Bran Castle in Romania is commonly known as "Dracula's Castle" due to a tourism-driven connection to Bram Stoker's fictional character, who was based on Vlad the Impaler (who likely never set foot in this castle).

Olavinlinna Castle DEA / D. STAQUET via Getty Images Olavinlinna Castle in Finland is also known as St. Olaf's Castle and serves as the site of the Savonlinna Opera Festival.

Culzean Castle UniversalImagesGroup via Getty Images Now owned by the National Trust for Scotland, Culzean Castle on the Ayrshire coast was built in the late 18th century.

Shuri Castle - Fotosearch via Getty Images In 2019, a fire destroyed much of 14th-century Shuri Castle in Okinawa, Japan, but rebuilding efforts are underway.

Hohenwerfen Castle Andres Sanchez via Getty Images Located south of Salzburg in Austria, Hohenwerfen Castle overlooks stunning valley landscapes and appears in the movie "The Sound of Music."

Bodiam Castle Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images The 14th-century Bodiam Castle in East Sussex, England, boasts an impressive moat.

Miramare Castle Davide Seddio via Getty Images Austrian Archduke Ferdinand Maximilian gave the order to build Miramare Castle on the Gulf of Trieste in Italy in the mid-19th century.

Bojnice Castle Wolfgang Kaehler via Getty Images This Romanesque castle in Bojnice, Slovakia, is one of the country's most popular tourist destinations.

Predjama Castle JayKay57 via Getty Images Built in the mouth of a cave, this Renaissance castle in Slovenia is linked to historic robberies.

Chillon Castle AGF via Getty Images Chillon Castle is an island castle on Lake Geneva in Veytaux, Switzerland. Historians are not in full agreement, but many believe the first written record of the castle is from the 11th century.

Kylemore Abbey David Soanes Photography via Getty Images Kylemore Abbey (formerly Kylemore Castle) is in County Galway in Ireland and was originally a private home for wealthy Brits until it was sold to Benedictine nuns.

Hohenzollern Castle Rolphus via Getty Images South of Stuttgart, Germany, Hohenzollern Castle is the most recent of several castles on this hill, which housed members of the German royal dynasty of the House of Hohenzollern.

Peleș Castle tytyeu via Getty Images Though technically a palace, Peleș Castle in the Carpathian Mountains in Romania is considered a Neo-Renaissance castle.

Gripsholm Castle REDA&CO via Getty Images The Swedish royal family used Gripsholm Castle in Mariefred, Södermanland, as a residence until the 18th century, around which time it was also used as a prison.

Castel del Monte DEA / A. DE GREGORIO via Getty Images Castel del Monte was built in the 1240s on a hill in Andria in Italy's Puglia region.

Örebro Castle Domingo Leiva Nicolas via Getty Images The medieval Örebro Castle is located in a Swedish county by the same name and dates back to the 13th century.

Malbork Castle DEA / W. BUSS via Getty Images The Castle of the Teutonic Order in Malbork, Poland, aka Malbork Castle, has the distinction of being the biggest castle in the world by land area.

Windsor Castle Chris Jackson via Getty Images British Royal Family fans will know Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth's preferred weekend residence in the county of Berkshire.

Osaka Castle View Photos/a.collectionRF via Getty Images This castle in Osaka is famous for its stunning architecture and role in the unification of Japan in the 16th century.

Hearst Castle Francine Orr via Getty Images Publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst is responsible for this National Historic Landmark in California famous for its lively parties and opulence.

Spiš Castle DEA / W.BUSS via Getty Images Built in the 12th century, Spiš Castle in Slovakia is a popular tourist attraction and filming location.

Edinburgh Castle David Williams via Getty Images Scotland's most-visited tourist attraction, Edinburgh Castle overlooks the city and was the site of many significant events in the country's history.

Hue Citadel Ho Ngoc Binh via Getty Images Much of the Hue Citadel was destroyed during the Vietnam War, but what remains of the compound is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Hochosterwitz Castle DEA / ALBERT CEOLAN via Getty Images Hochosterwitz Castle in Austria is considered to be one of the country's most impressive castles.

Buda Castle Julian Elliott Photography via Getty Images Buda Castle is the historic seat of the Hungarian kings in Budapest. Most of the site still present today was built in the 18th century, though the first residence was completed in 1265.

Caernarfon Castle PayPal via Getty Images King Edward I of England replaced an 11th century castle with the current Caernarfon Castle in the late 13th century.

Cochem Castle serts via Getty Images Although the original castle was destroyed in 1689, a wealthy German businessman had it rebuilt almost two centuries later. The project was completed in 1890, 11 years after his death.

Château de Chenonceau DEA / W. BUSS via Getty Images Château de Chenonceau in France's Loire Valley was a favorite residence of Catherine de' Medici in the 16th century.

Kilkenny Castle John Wang via Getty Images Kilkenny Castle in Ireland was built in 1195 but has been well-restored to the benefit of tourists.

Orava Castle DE AGOSTINI via Getty Images Orava Castle in Oravský Podzámok, Slovakia, was the filming location for many scenes in the 1922 film "Nosferatu."