Former Top Gear presenter Sue Baker has died at the age of 67.

Sue was a motoring journalist and hosted Top Gear during its original incarnation on the BBC for over a decade between 1980 and 1991.

Her family confirmed in a statement that she died at home on Monday morning. She had previously been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

“It is with great sadness, that we share the news of Sue’s passing,” the statement read. “A doting mother to Ian and Hannah, a loving grandmother to Tom and George, and a wonderful mother-in-law to Lucy. She passed at home this morning with family around her.

“She was a talented and prolific writer, a charismatic TV presenter, and a passionate animal lover. She had a life and career that many would envy, but did it all with such grace that she was admired and respected by all who knew her. We know she meant so much to so many.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported her over the last few years as she battled with MND.”

Sue presented over 100 episodes of Top Gear during her tenure with the BBC motoring show, before stepping down in 1991 to focus on her journalism career.

The BBC went on to cancel Top Gear in 2001, though rebooted it a year later, this time with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and Jason Dawe at the helm, with James May joining a year later.

Since then, it’s gone through several iterations, with Paddy McGuinness, Andrew Flintoff and Chris Harris making up its current presenting team.