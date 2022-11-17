Sue Barker Appears To Accidentally Confirm Her Replacement As Wimbledon Presenter

Sue Barker may have accidentally revealed her replacement as the BBC’s new Wimbledon presenter after accepting an award at the BT Sport Action Woman Awards.

The former professional tennis player and commentator bid a tearful farewell to the tennis tournament earlier this year after 30 years of presenting the BBC’s coverage.

After receiving the lifetime achievement award at the Action Woman Awards on Wednesday evening, Sue sat down with fellow sporting broadcaster Clare Balding on stage to discuss her achievements.

Sue Barker Zac Goodwin - PA Images via Getty Images

During the conversation, Sue said: “I just want to say, leaving Wimbledon, it’s incredibly… I’ve loved it all my life.

“I know I’m leaving it in the safest hands, it’s absolutely wonderful to leave it with Clare” while gesturing towards Clare.

Clare looked somewhat anxious by Sue’s apparent slip-up and bit her lip in response to the comment.

Clare has presented the Today At Wimbledon segment of the coverage – which shows highlights and discussions from the day’s play each evening – since 2015 and has been a favourite to replace Sue since her retirement was announced in June.

Clare Balding Jeff Overs via Getty Images

If she is indeed officially announced as the new presenter, Clare will follow in the footsteps of just a select few to have presented the Championships’ main show, including David Coleman, Harry Carpenter, Des Lynam and Sue.

Before becoming a presenter, Sue played tennis professionally, achieving a Grand Slam singles title after winning the French Open in 1976.

As she stepped down from her role of fronting the annual sporting showpiece in July, Clare appeared to choke up as she wished her colleague well from the commentary box along with commentator and former Wimbledon champion John McEnroe.

“And I think it’s fair to say, we’ve broken her,” Clare said as Sue also broke down in tears.

During the send-off Sue managed to get a couple of sentences out despite her tears, saying: “It’s been an absolute privilege. I’ve loved it. Thirty amazing years. Thank you.”