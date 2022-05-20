Boris Johnson Says No.10 Will Not Block Sue Gray From Naming Anyone In Partygate Report

Ben Birchall via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has said Downing Street will not seek too block any names from appearing in Sue Gray’s report into the partygate scandal.

Scotland Yard has concluded its investigation into lockdown breaches and has issued 126 fines.

The prime minister has been told by the police he will not receive more than the single fixed penalty notice already handed out, despite being believed to have been present at multiple rule-breaking events.

The end of the police inquiry means Gray, a senior civil servant tasked with undertaking an inquiry, can now publish her internal report, it is expected to be released on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Speaking in Wales on Friday, Johnson said: “I’m very grateful to the Met for their work, I’m thankful for everything they’ve done.

“We just need to wait for Sue Gray to report, fingers crossed, that will be very soon, and I’ll be saying some more next week.”

Asked if No. 10 would be blocking any names from appearing, he said: “That will be entirely up to Sue Gray and I’ll be looking forward very much to seeing what she has to say and, fingers crossed, that will be pretty soon next week.”

Johnson has said he will address the Commons once the Gray report is published.

The Metropolitan Police declined to identify anyone in its £460,000 investigation.

It has been reported Gray could name senior figures involved when explaining what occurred during the events.

While Johnson’s position as prime minister and Tory leader now looks secure, Gray’s full report could contain damaging further details about rule breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.