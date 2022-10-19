Suella Braverman Resigns As Home Secretary With Attack On Liz Truss

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Suella Braverman has resigned as home secretary after breaking the rules by sending an official government document from her personal phone.

The shock announcement comes as a further blow to Liz Truss who on Wednesday was battling to save her premiership.

In her resignation letter, Braverman said: “I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign.”

But on her way out the door she also hit out at the “direction of this government”.

Grant Shapps, who has been organising opposition to Truss’ leadership of the party, is expected to be named home secretary.

Braverman, a former attorney general, only became home secretary on September 6 when Truss brought her in to replace Priti Patel.

She stood in the last Tory leadership campaign and attracted significant support from the Brexiteer right of the party before it fell in behind Truss.

In her resignation letter, Braverman admitted sending an “official document from my personal email”.

She acknowledged that constituted a “technical infringement of the rules”.

Braverman said “the business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes”

And it what will likely be read as a veiled criticism of Truss, she added: “Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see we have made them and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.

Shapps was sacked as transport secretary by Truss after she reportedly told him there was “no room at the inn” for him after she became PM as he backed Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest.

Yvette Cooper, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said the government was “falling apart at the seams”.

“To appoint and then sack both your home secretary and chancellor within six weeks is utter chaos,” she said.

“If they can’t even manage the basics they need to get out of the way and hand over to people who can.”