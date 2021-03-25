Stuck Cargo Ship Charted X-Rated Route Before Blocking Suez Canal

The quarter-mile-long container ship that’s currently blocking the Suez Canal traced a distinctly phallic route in the hours before being blown off course and becoming stuck on Tuesday morning.

The route charted by the MV Ever Given in the Red Sea before entering the Egyptian waterway appeared to resemble a penis, testicles and butt cheeks when viewed as GPS data, per images and video shared online by the live boat tracking websites Vessel Finder and MyShipTracking.com: