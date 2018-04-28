EDITION
    • STYLE
    28/04/2018 08:12 BST

    Perfect Knits To Get You Through The British 'Summer'

    For when your favourite cami is never going to cut it - these are the best knits to see you through

    Summer in the UK is temperamental to say the least, if you’re a sensible Brit your scepticism won’t allow you to leave the house without at least a jacket.

    Summer knits may not seem like the most seasonal purchase but as well as being transitional, a simple cardigan or jumper can be all you need to update your wardrobe.

    A post shared by María Bernad (@maria_bernad) on

    Instead of layering, pair a knit with a midi skirt or high waisted trousers for a millennial feel. A cardigan buttoned up only in the middle can give your outfit a relevant 90s twist especially when paired with an a-line mini skirt.

    For what to buy, we’ve selected the best of knitwear across the high street.

    • The V Neck
      ASOS
      Jumper In Oversize With Tipping, £25, ASOS
    • The Festival Knit
      ZARA
      Crop Top With Scalloped Trims Details, £17.99, Zara
    • What To Wear To Brunch
      ZARA
      Two-tone Jacquard Polo Shirt, £29.99, Zara
    • The New Black Turtleneck
      & Other Stories
      Trumpet Sleeve Turtleneck Top, £45, & Other Stories
    • Rainbow Stripes
      ASOS
      Curve Oversized Jumper In Stripe With V Neck, £28, ASOS
    • The Off-Shoulder
      H&M
      Off-The-Shoulder Jumper, £19.99, H&M.
    • The Dress Up Or Down Option
      Mango
      V-Neckline Sweater, £35.99, Mango
    • Minty Fresh
      Mango
      V-Neckline Sweater, £29.99, Mango.
    MORE:StyleKnitting

