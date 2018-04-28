Summer in the UK is temperamental to say the least, if you’re a sensible Brit your scepticism won’t allow you to leave the house without at least a jacket.
Summer knits may not seem like the most seasonal purchase but as well as being transitional, a simple cardigan or jumper can be all you need to update your wardrobe.
Instead of layering, pair a knit with a midi skirt or high waisted trousers for a millennial feel. A cardigan buttoned up only in the middle can give your outfit a relevant 90s twist especially when paired with an a-line mini skirt.
For what to buy, we’ve selected the best of knitwear across the high street.
The V NeckASOS
The Festival KnitZARA
What To Wear To BrunchZARA
The New Black Turtleneck& Other Stories
Rainbow StripesASOS
The Off-ShoulderH&M
The Dress Up Or Down OptionMango
Minty FreshMango