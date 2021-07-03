Summer plans are still a bit wonky this year, so you may not always know exactly how many people you’ll be hosting on any given weekend – if any at all. For these occasions, we’ve rounded up a list of fresh, summery, low-maintenance dishes that can either be served as part of a larger menu or solo for a quiet night in.
If you want to light up your grill, maybe you’d like some grilled corn with Sriracha aioli or a grilled Caesar salad. If you’re more in the mood for a DIY salad bar, there’s a host of marinated and composed salads waiting for you below. And if you don’t feel like cooking at all, a magnificent summer cheese board is calling your name.
Next time you’re wondering what to make, this list will be your best friend.
1
Cobb Salad With Jerk Shrimp
Grandbaby Cakes
2
Grilled Corn With Sriracha Aioli
Minimalist Baker
3
Greek Chickpea Salad
All The Healthy Things
4
Grilled Veggie Skewers With Chimichurri Sauce
Minimalist Baker
5
Summer Cheese Board
Damn Delicious
6
Bacon Ranch Potato Salad
All The Healthy Things
7
Tuscan Summer Stone Fruit, Tomato And Burrata Panzanella Salad
Half-Baked Harvest
8
Cucumber And Green Grape Gazpacho
Alexandra's Kitchen
9
Summer Shrimp Zoodle Bowls
How Sweet It Is
10
Quin's Perfect Guacamole Recipe
Butter Be Ready
11
Grilled Romaine Salad With Herbed White Beans
Minmalist Baker
12
Slow Cooker Chipotle Beef Burrito Bowls
All The Healthy Things
13
Summer Corn And Cotija Cheese Dip
Minimalist Baker
14
Marinated Beef Kebabs With Broccoli
I Heart Umami
15
Charred Baby Bell Peppers With Burrata
Half-Baked Harvest
16
Mustard Green Cherry Salad With Tahini Dressing
Minimalist Baker
17
Grilled Shrimp And Orzo Salad
All The Healthy Things
18
Easy Muhammara Dip
Minimalist Baker
19
Low Country Shrimp Boil
The View from Great Island
20
Summer Melon Couscous Salad With Avocado, Grapes And Mint
Foodie Crush
21
Chickpea Shawarma Dip
Minimalist Baker
22
Lemon And Herb White Bean Dip
Minimalist Baker
23
Summer Harvest Veggie And Avocado Quinoa Bowl
Half-Baked Harvest
24
Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho
The View from Great Island
25
Abundance Kale Salad With Savory Tahini Dressing
Minimalist Baker
26
Pulled Chicken Guacamole Sliders With Grilled Corn Pico
How Sweet Eats