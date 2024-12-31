London Mayor Sadiq Khan received a knighthood in the New Year Honours list via Associated Press

Sadiq Khan’s supporters have rushed to his aid after his critics slammed the decision to grant him a knighthood in the New Year Honours List for 2025.

The first Muslim mayor of London – who won a historic third term in his post with a huge majority earlier this year – said he was “truly humbled” by the decision yesterday.

He said: “I couldn’t have dreamed when growing up on a council estate in south London that I would one day be mayor of London.

“It’s the honour of my life to serve the city I love and I will continue to build the fairer, safer, greener and more prosperous London that all of the capital’s communities deserve.”

Khan was elected as an MP in 2005 and served in Gordon Brown’s government as a junior minister and then as the shadow justice secretary under Ed Miliband.

He succeeded Boris Johnson as London mayor in 2016 and defeated the Tories’ Zac Goldsmith.

He has since introduced controversial measures such as the Ultra low emission zone (Ulez) to reduce pollution in the capital, and promised to clean up the Thames.

He also authorised a giant blip showing Donald Trump as a baby to fly over Parliament during the then-president’s trip to the UK in 2018.

The Conservatives were quick to lash out at his knighthood, with the shadow home secretary Chris Philp calling it a “reward for failure”.

He said: ”Under Sadiq Khan Londoners have faced a 61% increase in knife-crime, a housing crisis and a 70% increase in council tax; they will rightly be furious his track-record of failure is being rewarded.

“By rewarding the failing Sadiq Khan, Keir Starmer has shown once again that for Labour it is party first, country second.”

A Tory councillor also started a petition opposing Khan’s knighthood on December 5. It now has more than 200,000 signatures.

Reform MP Lee Anderson even wrote in the Express: “Most Brits will struggle to name one positive thing Sadiq Khan has done for our capital city.

“If the man had any shame he would hand the award back and apologise for ruining our capital city.”

However, luckily for Sir Sadiq, he had plenty of support online – even if many users on Bluesky were mainly happy about how his title would now “eternally piss off the right-wing”.

Arise Sir Sadiq Khan! Genius move. Already winding up all the right twatty people. #r4today — milominder (@milominder.bsky.social) 2024-12-31T07:09:28.746Z

Delighted with the news about Sir Sadiq Khan. Olympic-level gammon trolling — Jeremy Rowe (@grimtweaker.bsky.social) 2024-12-31T08:36:28.084Z

Sadiq Khan handed a knighthood. Expect gammons to have an aneurysm. — (@paulvindici.bsky.social) 2024-12-30T23:55:45.524Z

can all the dementors losing their shit over Sadiq Khan getting a knighthood remember just one thing: it’s Sir Sadiq to you now 😄 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacleod.bsky.social) 2024-12-30T23:43:32.211Z

Lots of people who don't deserve Knighthoods are getting them.But the Right will only complain about Sadiq Khan.And we know why. — BladeoftheSun (@bladeofthes.bsky.social) 2024-12-31T00:35:42.970Z

The honours system is complete nonsense but how angry Sadiq Khan being knighted has made the worst people in Britain almost justifies it's continued existence — Alexander Brown (@alexofbrown.bsky.social) 2024-12-31T09:29:48.951Z

A reminder that Sadiq Khan successfully won three elections in a row by large majorities against Conservative opponents, one of whom, Shaun Bailey, was then given a seat in the House of Lords for life.Funnily enough I don't remember the Daily Mail describing that as a "reward for failure" — Adam Bienkov (@adambienkov.bsky.social) 2024-12-31T09:20:30.993Z

So Sadiq Khan is going to receive a knighthood. There’ll be a few people on X tonight who’ll be a tad put out 🤣 — Katherine Pemberton (@katherinepemberton.bsky.social) 2024-12-30T22:45:02.955Z

I don’t believe in all the royal awards but it’s great Sadiq Khan getting a knighthood just to eternally piss off the right wing — (@kellysahero62.bsky.social) 2024-12-31T05:15:40.822Z

Sir Sadiq Khan - Congratulations to you & your family 20 years of public service as an MP for Tooting & then Mayor of LondonA decade before that of excellent legal serviceProud to call you a friendSadly we will watch the racists & Islamophobes implode#NewYearsHonours — Nazir Afzal (@nazirafzal.bsky.social) 2024-12-30T23:51:39.547Z

I’m shocked that Sadiq Khan has been rewarded for failure with a knighthood following London mayoral election victories against Zac (now Lord) Goldsmith and Shaun (now Lord) Bailey. — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamilton.bsky.social) 2024-12-31T09:45:34.007Z

this kind of obviously biased headline is so frustrating when MSM is fighting for credibility 1) New Year’s Honours list is nominated by public not by political leaders 2) Khan has won three elections so the average Londoner clearly doesn’t think he’s a failure — Jim Pickard (@pickardje.bsky.social) 2024-12-31T08:19:27.136Z

I am so happy that our Mayor Khan has received an honour. He has been maligned, threatened and denounced. He is a 3 time serving mayor and represents the diversity of our great city of London. Go well, Sadiq — sedleybryden (@sedleyb.bsky.social) 2024-12-30T23:00:27.319Z