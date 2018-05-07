Suranne Jones has been forced to pull out of her West End role due to illness, admitting the show’s “deeply affecting” subject matter had taken its toll on her.
The ‘Doctor Foster’ actress had been starring in a production of ‘Frozen’ at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket, which tells the story of the disappearance of a 10-year-old girl.
Suranne apologised to fans for missing the last four performances of the play’s run, which came to an end on Saturday (5 May).
Taking to Instagram, she explained how she was certain playing the mother of an abducted child had “contributed to my feeling under the weather”.
She wrote: “Dear all. I’m so sorry I couldn’t make the last 4 shows. I was taken off the matinee on Thursday half way through the show as I felt so dizzy when I was on stage and my wonderful understudy #roisinrae finished the show. I came back after an illness and it was perhaps too soon.
“Anyone who knows the show knows it is a highly draining piece and after 3 months and a sickness I just wasn’t able to end the run.
“I was so hoping to make it back for you all tonight but my dr eventually said I shouldn’t put myself through it and risk getting ill again. SO GUTTED and SO SORRY to those I missed.”
She continued: “This show has taken it’s toll on me and the subject matter was deeply affecting. You as the audience experience it once and always say how you are moved and drained by it. I’m certain it has contributed to my feeling under the weather. We as performers always think we can push through and carry on but sometimes we just can’t.
“I’m now going to take time out and rest before I move on to Gentleman Jack in a few weeks... but I’ll be back with some exciting #AnneLister News when we’ve completed filming.
“Thank you for all your support and to everyone who shared this #Frozenjourney with us. Thank you to our team @theatreroyalhaymarket and to our brilliant cast and finally to those who we met through @missingpeople.uk. We send our love to those who are currently missing a loved one.
She finished off with the hashtags: ”#endofatoughjob #theatrelife #healthfirst#onlyhumanafterall.”
Suranne is due to begin filming for eight-part BBC series ‘Gentleman Jack’ in the next few weeks ahead of its autumn air date.
The drama tells the amazing life story of wealthy Yorkshire landowner Anne Lister - played by Suranne - who is often referred to as the “first modern lesbian”.
Suranne was most recently seen on screen in hit Sky Atlantic series ‘Save Me’, which aired after she received a National Television Award for Best Actress for her role as Gemma Foster in ‘Doctor Foster’.