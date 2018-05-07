Suranne apologised to fans for missing the last four performances of the play’s run, which came to an end on Saturday (5 May).

Taking to Instagram, she explained how she was certain playing the mother of an abducted child had “contributed to my feeling under the weather”.

She wrote: “Dear all. I’m so sorry I couldn’t make the last 4 shows. I was taken off the matinee on Thursday half way through the show as I felt so dizzy when I was on stage and my wonderful understudy #roisinrae finished the show. I came back after an illness and it was perhaps too soon.

“Anyone who knows the show knows it is a highly draining piece and after 3 months and a sickness I just wasn’t able to end the run.

“I was so hoping to make it back for you all tonight but my dr eventually said I shouldn’t put myself through it and risk getting ill again. SO GUTTED and SO SORRY to those I missed.”